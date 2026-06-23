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June 23, 2026

Body of swimmer who went missing in Ocean City recovered in Sea Isle City

The 20-year-old man died after falling off his boogie board at the beach on May 18.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Drowning
Ocean City Swimmer Michael Tanenbaum/PhillyVoice

The body of the 20-year-old man who went missing in Ocean City on May 18 was recovered Friday in Sea Isle City. The file photo above was taken from Ocean City Music Pier, near where the man went missing while swimming.

The body of a 20-year-old man who went missing while boogie boarding in Ocean City last month has been recovered in Sea Isle City, authorities said Tuesday.

The man's remains were found Friday in the area of 72nd Street and taken to the medical examiner, who confirmed his identity as the man who was reported missing on May 18. The family has been notified. The man's name has not been released.

MORE: Three women killed in apparent double murder, suicide in South Philly

Sea Isle is two shore towns south of Ocean City.

The swimmer was last seen with a friend in the water off the 10th Street Beach in Ocean City. The Ocean City Fire Department, Ocean City Beach Patrol and Ocean City Police Department worked with the U.S. Coast Guard for several days to locate the swimmer before the search transitioned into a recovery.

The two men had been boogie boarding in rough conditions about 200 yards offshore when the U.S. Coast Guard began the initial rescue. One of them was recovered and told rescuers that the 20-year-old man had been knocked off his board after getting hit by a wave and did not resurface.

No lifeguards were on duty at the time. Regular beach patrol coverage does not begin until Memorial Day weekend in Ocean City.

The swimmer's father told CBS3 that his son was an Exton native and student at Hofstra University in New York. He was visiting Ocean City with friends from high school on the day he went missing.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Drowning Ocean City New Jersey Sea Isle City

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