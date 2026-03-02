More News:

March 02, 2026

Ocean County car crash leaves 3 dead, 1 in hospital

The head-on collision occurred Sunday night on Pinehurst Road in Plumsted Township.

By Kristin Hunt
Plumsted Township police and the Ocean County prosecutor's office are investigating a fatal head-on collision that killed three people Sunday night.

Three people died Sunday night in an Ocean County car crash that is currently under investigation.

Police responded around 11:50 p.m. to a head-on collision in Plumsted Township. According to the Ocean County prosecutor's office, a Ford Bronco crashed into a Toyota Sienna on Pinehurst Road after the driver veered out of the northbound traffic lane and into the southbound lane. The driver and two passengers in the Toyota Sienna died on the scene.

Emergency responders transported the driver of the Ford Bronco to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton. He is in stable condition.

It is unclear why the driver crossed over the yellow double line on Pinehurst Road. Neither the Ocean County prosecutor's office nor the Plumsted Township police has released the names of the people who died in the crash. They did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Both departments are investigating the collision with the Ocean County sheriff's office. 

