Woman, 31, dies after being beaten with pipe at Old City office building, police say

A woman suffered fatal injuries at an Old City office building Wednesday after she was struck repeatedly in the head by a man wielding an iron pipe, according to Philadelphia police.

The incident happened at the Regus building along the 300 block of Chestnut Street, police said. The 31-year-old victim was assaulted in suite 800 around 2:15 p.m.

The woman, who was not identified, suffered severe head injuries and was transported to Jefferson University Hospital, investigators said. She was pronounced dead around 3:15 p.m.



The suspect was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, authorities said. But they gave no further information about the man.

Investigators have not yet provided any indication on a motive for the deadly attack.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.