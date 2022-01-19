More News:

January 19, 2022

Woman, 31, dies after being beaten with pipe at Old City office building, police say

A man was taken into a custody, authorities said

Michael Tanenbaum
A man is in custody after Philadelphia police say he fatally beat a woman with a pipe inside the Regus office building along the 300 block of Chestnut Street on Wednesday. An investigation remains ongoing.

A woman suffered fatal injuries at an Old City office building Wednesday after she was struck repeatedly in the head by a man wielding an iron pipe, according to Philadelphia police.

The incident happened at the Regus building along the 300 block of Chestnut Street, police said. The 31-year-old victim was assaulted in suite 800 around 2:15 p.m.

The woman, who was not identified, suffered severe head injuries and was transported to Jefferson University Hospital, investigators said. She was pronounced dead around 3:15 p.m. 

The suspect was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, authorities said. But they gave no further information about the man.

Investigators have not yet provided any indication on a motive for the deadly attack.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

