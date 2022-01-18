Pa. state senator calls for impeachment proceedings against Philly D.A. Larry Krasner

Larry Krasner's office dismissed a state senator's request for Harrisburg legislators to begin impeachment proceedings against the Philadelphia District Attorney as a "stunt" by a politician who is campaigning for the 2022 Republican primary for governor.

Sen. Jake Corman represents 34th District, covering parts of Centre, Huntington, Mifflin and Juniata counties; it's about a three-hour drive from Philadelphia to Corman's district. In a letter he released Tuesday, addressed to state House leaders, Corman blamed the rise in violent crime in Philadelphia on Krasner's policies and what he called the D.A. office's refusal to hold criminals accountable.

"(Krasner's) decision to allow more and more criminals to walk free through plea deals and dismissed charges has created an environment in which Philadelphians are no longer safe in their own homes and communities," Corman said.

The senator cites Philadelphia's dreary crime statistics to support his case: In 2021, there were 562 homicides in Philadelphia, the most ever in a year. All totaled last year, at least 2,313 people were killed or injured by gun violence in the city. So far in 2022, at least 91 people have been shot and there have been 30 homicides.

His letter also references Sen. Sharif Street's cousin, who was shot and killed during the summer and the carjacking of U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon in FDR Park in South Philly.

But Krasner getting impeached at Corman's request seems unlikely, and ultimately it would be up to members of the state House to decide whether to move forward with proceedings.

The district attorney's office responded Tuesday afternoon, focusing on the state senator's ties to former President Donald Trump, which include recently hiring Trump's former senior advisor Kellyanne Conway for his gubernatorial campaign and supporting unfounded challenges to Pennsylvania 2020 election results.

The statement from Krasner's office also points out how Corman and other Republicans oppose gun-control legislation and the kinds of social programs Krasner believes would help reduce crime in Philadelphia.

"Corman would rather point fingers at someone who's already been in office for four years for what he's failed to deliver in the past 25 in a seat he inherited from his father," the statement from the D.A.'s office reads.

Corman is one of 15 Republican candidates currently running in the primary for governor.

Krasner is not the only progressive district attorney facing squaring off with opponents as crime rates soar in urban areas nationwide.

In California, two progressive district attorneys – San Francisco's Chesa Boudin and Los Angeles' George Gascon – are both facing recall efforts over what many see as their failures to address the state's crime issues.

Note: This article was updated after it was originally published.