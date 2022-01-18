Video depicts car linked to killing of pregnant woman in Lawncrest, police say

Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the person who fatally shot 32-year-old Jessica Covington as she returned to her Lawncrest home from her baby shower on Nov. 20.

Covington was unloading gifts at approximately 8:35 p.m. when police say she was shot and killed in a targeted attack on the 6100 block of Palmetto Street. Covington was seven months pregnant.

On Monday, police released surveillance video of the vehicle allegedly used by the perpetrator. They are seeking information from the community that might lead to an identification or arrest.

The car arrived at the scene approximately 10 minutes prior to the shooting, police said. It was seen after the incident traveling southbound on Tabor Road toward Adams Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.

