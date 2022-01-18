Video depicts car linked to killing of pregnant woman in Lawncrest, police say

January 18, 2022
Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the person who fatally shot 32-year-old Jessica Covington as she returned to her Lawncrest home from her baby shower on Nov. 20.
Covington was unloading gifts at approximately 8:35 p.m. when police say she was shot and killed in a targeted attack on the 6100 block of Palmetto Street. Covington was seven months pregnant.
On Monday, police released surveillance video of the vehicle allegedly used by the perpetrator. They are seeking information from the community that might lead to an identification or arrest.
The car arrived at the scene approximately 10 minutes prior to the shooting, police said. It was seen after the incident traveling southbound on Tabor Road toward Adams Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.
Warning: The surveillance video from the Philadelphia Police Department contains audio of the shooting incident that may be upsetting to listeners.
After the shooting, Covington was rushed to Einstein Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 9:06 p.m. Her unborn child died a few minutes later.
A neighbor, Denise Wilson, told NBC10 that she heard nine gun shots on the night of the incident.
"It's just horrific what happened," Wilson said. "It's just a horrific murder, and I hope someone finds whoever did this."
One day after the shooting, Mayor Jim Kenney said the city would offer a $50,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.
Residents who spot the car are advised not to approach it and to call 911 immediately. People with information can submit a tip to the Philadelphia Police Department at (215) 686-8477 or this online form. Information also can be reported to the Homicide Unit at (215) 686-3334.