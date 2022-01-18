More News:

January 18, 2022

Video depicts car linked to killing of pregnant woman in Lawncrest, police say

Jessica Covington, 32, was fatally shot while unloading gifts from her baby shower on Nov. 20

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicides
Police Jessica Covington Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Philadelphia police released a surveillance video showing a vehicle allegedly used in the killing of 32-year-old Jessica Covington in Lawncrest on Nov. 20. The pregnant woman was shot and killed outside of her home while unloading gifts from her baby shower. Police are looking for a 1999-2004 Cadillac Seville, light in color, with a distinct black trim.

Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the person who fatally shot 32-year-old Jessica Covington as she returned to her Lawncrest home from her baby shower on Nov. 20. 

Covington was unloading gifts at approximately 8:35 p.m. when police say she was shot and killed in a targeted attack on the 6100 block of Palmetto Street. Covington was seven months pregnant. 

On Monday, police released surveillance video of the vehicle allegedly used by the perpetrator. They are seeking information from the community that might lead to an identification or arrest. 

The car arrived at the scene approximately 10 minutes prior to the shooting, police said. It was seen after the incident traveling southbound on Tabor Road toward Adams Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia. 

Warning: The surveillance video from the Philadelphia Police Department contains audio of the shooting incident that may be upsetting to listeners. 


After the shooting, Covington was rushed to Einstein Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 9:06 p.m. Her unborn child died a few minutes later. 

A neighbor, Denise Wilson, told NBC10 that she heard nine gun shots on the night of the incident. 

"It's just horrific what happened," Wilson said. "It's just a horrific murder, and I hope someone finds whoever did this." 

One day after the shooting, Mayor Jim Kenney said the city would offer a $50,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest. 

Residents who spot the car are advised not to approach it and to call 911 immediately. People with information can submit a tip to the Philadelphia Police Department at (215) 686-8477 or this online form. Information also can be reported to the Homicide Unit at (215) 686-3334. 

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Homicides Lawncrest Crime Philadelphia Police Surveillance Video Northeast Philadelphia Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Houwzer - Brown House

These home buyers found the secret to winning the bidding war
Purchased - Lane closure on a busy road due to maintenance signs

Safety reminder: Move over for roadway workers and first responders

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only 2022 mock draft, version 1.0
011722TreylonBurks

Sponsored

Bowling, music, and more at Philly's newest entertainment destination
Limited - Brooklyn Bowl - Bowling

Development

5-story apartment building proposed next to Barcade in Fishtown
Fishtown Barcade Apartments

Alternative Medicine

CBD and cannabis products for skincare are growing in popularity, but experts say more research is needed
CBD oil

Lifestyle

Wordle, the viral daily word game, is harder than it looks; here's how to play
Wordle

Family-Friendly

Enjoy the cold weather at Chestnut Hill on Ice with axe throwing, iceless skating, and ice carving shows
Chestnut Hill on Ice 2022

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved