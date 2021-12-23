More News:

December 23, 2021

Five suspects in custody after U.S. Rep Scanlon's stolen car found in Delaware, police say

Hours after the Congresswoman was held up in South Philadelphia, her Acura MDX was found near the Christiana Mall

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
The FBI and Delaware State Police located U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon's stolen 2017 Acura MDX near the Christiana Mall on Wednesday night and took five suspects into custody. Scanlon, who represents Pennsylvania's 5th Congressional district, was carjacked by two suspects in South Philadelphia earlier Wednesday afternoon.

Delaware State Police have taken five suspects into custody after they were found inside the stolen vehicle of U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, who was the victim of an armed carjacking in South Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Scanlon's blue Acura MDX was located by state police and the FBI around 9 p.m. Wednesday at 2800 Fashion Center Boulevard in Newark, near the Christiana Mall.

The five suspects were not immediately identified on Thursday morning amid an ongoing investigation into their connection to Wednesday's incident.

Scanlon, a Democrat who represents Pennsylvania's 5th Congressional district, was held up in broad daylight by two armed men who approached her and an aide along the 1900 block of Pattison Avenue. The Congresswoman had just participated in a tour of FDR Park with other elected officials and was leaving the area around 2:45 p.m. 

When the armed suspects demanded that Scanlon turn over her car keys and personal belongings, she complied and the suspects fled along Pattison Avenue. One of the suspects exited the vehicle, and got inside a dark-colored SUV and then followed the driver of Scanlon's car, police said.

Scanlon was not physically harmed in the incident. Her personal and government cell phones, along with her purse and identification, were in the stolen car.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said Wednesday that he was "appalled" by the carjacking, which is part of a pattern of armed robberies that have increased significantly in Philadelphia in recent weeks.

District Attorney Larry Krasner, who has been under fire for the city's surging rates of violent crime, said his office is assisting the FBI and other law enforcement in the investigation of Wednesday's incident.

Authorities in Delaware have not yet announced any charges against the five suspects who were taken into custody and said more information will be released when it becomes available.

