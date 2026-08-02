Old Fiddler's Picnic returning to Chester County for 97th year

The 97th Annual Old Fiddler's Picnic will bring musicians and music lovers to Hibernia Park on Saturday, Aug. 8 for a day of live music and family-friendly activities.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with gates opening at 8:30 a.m. A house band kicks off the entertainment at 10 a.m., followed by live performances from local musicians throughout the day. Visitors can listen to bluegrass, old-time and gospel music while strolling through the park, and anyone who plays a string instrument is welcome to sign up for a performance beginning at 9 a.m.

In addition to the music, the picnic will feature food trucks, craft vendors, free wagon rides, yard games, inflatables, face painting and Bubbletopia. Guided tours of Hibernia Mansion will be offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m., with a $3 suggested donation.

Visitors who want to make a weekend of it also can reserve campsites at Hibernia Park online on a first-come, first-served basis. Tent camping and campsites for small RVs and campers are available while space remains.

Admission and parking are free. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged, and pets are welcome if they are on a six-foot leash. A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 9.

Saturday, Aug. 8 | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Gates open at 8:30 a.m.

Hibernia Park

1 Park Road

Coatesville, PA 19320

Free admission & parking

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.