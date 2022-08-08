Olivia Newton-John, 'Grease' star and 'Physical' singer, dies at 73

British-Australian actress and singer Dame Olivia Newton-John died Monday at the age of 73 after a battle with cancer.

Newton-John was best known for her role in the 1978 movie "Grease," in which she starred as good-girl-gone-bad Sandy Olsson. The arc of her character mirrored her real-life career in some ways, as she traded the squeaky-clean country crooner image in for sexier tunes like "Physical" in the 1980s.

The singer achieved multiple hit singles, four Grammy awards and an Emmy award, as well as numerous Country Music Awards, American Music Awards and People's Choice Awards.



In a post on the actress' Facebook, her husband, John Easterling, wrote that the star passed away peacefully in her Southern California ranch, surrounded by friends and family.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," Easterling wrote in the post.

Newton-John was born in 1948 in Cambridge, England. She later moved to Melbourne, Australia, with her family when she was 5. Her career began after she won a talent contest on a television show called "Sing, Sing, Sing," which launched her into the spotlight.

Newton-John and Easterling, who is the founder and owner of Amazon Herb company, were married in 2008. She had previously been married to actor and dancer Matt Lattanzi from 1984 to 1995, by which she had a daughter, Chloe Rose Lattanzi.

Chloe Lattanzi took to social media with a tribute to her mother, featuring photos of them throughout her life.

Travolta, the Danny to Newton-John's Sandy, also posted a sweet tribute.



"Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever," Travolta wrote in the Instagram post, remarking on the positive impact Newton-John had.



Travolta's heart-wrenching post garnered an outburst of reactions from grieving fans.

A host of other celebrities took to social media to share condolences and remark on Newton-John's talent and kindness.

Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts shared her admiration for Newton-John's battle with breast cancer, as she also fought the disease

Along with stars, everyday people who were fans of Newton-John and her work posted about what she had meant to them.

The singer was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, and after successful treatment, the disease returned in 2017. Her autobiography, "Don't Stop Believin'," was published in 2018.

Newton-John's family asks for donations in her memory to be made to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which is dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.