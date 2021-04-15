CDC: Open middle seats on planes can reduce COVID-19 exposure by more than 50%

Recent research out of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that leaving middle seats empty on airplanes could significantly reduce exposure to COVID-19.

The study, published Wednesday, showed that a vacant seat between the window and aisle seats can reduce the risk of exposure by 23% to 57%.



Most airlines, however, have been selling all the seats on their flights for the past several months. In March, Delta Air Lines became the last of the major airlines in the U.S. to start selling tickets for its middle seats, beginning May 1.

The CDC worked with researchers from Kansas State University using lab models to simulate how much viral exposure was reduced when middle seats were open in an aircraft cabin, CNN reported. They used bacteriophage aerosols, which are viruses that can infect bacteria, instead of COVID-19 particles to measure the spread.

The study did not measure the spread when wearing masks, though researchers noted that some virus aerosols can still transmit through an infectious masked passenger, which would make social distancing useful. All major airlines require masks on flights when not eating or drinking.

The full risk reduction ranged from 23% for single passengers in the same row (but two full seats from an infectious passenger) to 57% for vacant middle seats across a section of three rows with people who had COVID-19 (plus other passengers).

"When the infectious and other passengers who would have had middle seats were removed, leaving six infectious passengers out of 12 total passengers remaining in the window and aisle seats, a 57% exposure reduction was observed," the researchers wrote in their study.

The study measured exposure, not transmission, meaning that while these people were exposed to the virus, it's not a guarantee that they'd be infected. Researchers say more data and analysis is needed.

It's not yet clear if airlines will stop selling middle seats based on the new research.

A representative for Delta said early Thursday morning they would not be changing their plans to start selling middle seats for flights after May 1, USA Today reported.

The CDC said earlier this month that fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk to themselves. Travel is still discouraged because of rising case numbers.

This news comes as airline travel is picking up across the country. On April 14 of this year, more than 1 million people passed through TSA security, while just over 90,000 passengers were checked on the same day in 2020. While those numbers are still lower than 2019's count of more than 2.3 million passengers, it shows a significant increase in travelers.