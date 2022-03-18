More Events:

March 18, 2022

Watch all 10 Oscar-nominated best picture movies at the Philadelphia Film Center

From March 21-26, people can see the top contenders at the 94th Academy Awards on Philly's biggest screen

By Michael Tanenbaum
Philly Best Picture Week Source/Philadelphia Film Society

The Philadelphia Film Center's 'Best Picture Week' will include screenings of all 10 movies nominated for best picture at the 94th Academy Awards. Screenings will be held from March 21-26.

If you're late to the game and haven't seen many (or any) of the best picture nominees for the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, the Philadelphia Film Society has you covered.

Beginning Monday, PFS will hold a "Best Picture Week" that includes screenings for each of the Oscar nominees in the days leading up to the awards ceremony, which be broadcast live by ABC at 8 p.m.

The best picture screenings will be held at the Philadelphia Film Center, formerly the Prince Theater, where interested viewers can purchase a $50 pass to see as many of the films as they choose. PFS Members can get discounted passes to "Best Picture Week" for $40.

Though many of the best picture nominees can be viewed on various streaming platforms, the Philadelphia Film Center boasts the biggest screen in the city for those who want to enjoy the theater experience.

The schedule for "Best Picture Week" will run as follows:

Monday, March 21
6:30 p.m. – "Drive My Car"

Thursday, March 24
6:30 p.m. – "Coda"
9:00 p.m. – "Don't Look Up"

Friday, March 25
6:30 p.m. – "Belfast"
8:30 p.m. – "Dune"

Saturday, March 26
10:00 a.m. – "West Side Story"
1:00 p.m. – "The Power of the Dog"
3:30 p.m. – "King Richard"
6:30 p.m. –"Licorice Pizza"
9:15 p.m. – "Nightmare Alley"

The $50 pass comes with one free small popcorn for each day of the event.

The Philadelphia Film Society continues to require face masks and proof of completed COVID-19 vaccination.

All attendees will be required to show vaccination verification before entry and remain masked when not eating or drinking.

The Philadelphia Film Center also will hold a separate ticketed event to for its ninth annual Oscars Party and Screening on Sunday, March 27.

Best Picture Week at the Philadelphia Film Center

March 21-26
Hours vary | $50 ($40 for PFS members)
Philadelphia Film Center
1412 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Michael Tanenbaum
tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

