More Health:

August 19, 2021

Most children with ADHD will not outgrow the disorder, new research shows

The disorder tends to wax and wane during adulthood, but flare-ups can be controlled by eliminating triggers that exacerbate symptoms

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health ADHD
ADHD remission Picjumbo.com/Pixabay

Most children diagnosed with ADHD will continue to experience symptoms as they transition from teenagers to adults, although they may have periods where the symptoms are very mild.

About 6.1 million U.S. children have been diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But new data suggests very few of them will outgrow it by the time they reach adulthood. 

Previous research has suggested that only about half of these children will no longer experience ADHD symptoms as adults. However, a study recently published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, indicates that figure could be as small as 10%. 

Most children will continue to experience symptoms as they transition from teenagers to adults, although they may have periods where the symptoms are very mild, researchers found.

"ADHD is sort of a waxing and waning or a dynamic, fluctuating disorder, whereas previously we've historically thought about it as something you either have or you don't have," said Margaret Sibley, an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, ADHD is "a brain disorder marked by an ongoing pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity that interferes with functioning and development."

There are three types of ADHD: inattentive, hyperactive/impulsive or a combination of the two. A psychiatrist, clinical psychologist or primary care doctor typically makes the diagnosis based on observed symptoms over a six-month stretch.

Common symptoms include being fidgety, frequently interrupting others' conversations, difficulty focusing on a task, lack of impulse control, emotional overreactions, lack of organizational skills and forgetfulness.

The criteria for an ADHD diagnosis includes at least six symptoms related to difficulty paying attention and at least six symptoms related to hyperactivity or impulsiveness.

There is no cure for ADHD, but treatment options are available to control symptoms. Typically, a combination of medication and therapy is used.

To determine long-term remission for this latest study, Sibley and her team focused on specific symptoms like disorganization, impulsivity, forgetfulness and lack of motivation — not whether study participants simply met the criteria for an ADHD diagnosis.

"Earlier studies didn't necessarily look at whether someone still had ADHD-like tendencies, even if they technically no longer met criteria" for a diagnosis, Sibley said. "You can be one symptom short, but still look like you pretty much have ADHD."

This study was also unique in that in didn't just touch base with the participants at one point in adulthood. Instead, researchers connected with them every two years over a 16-year period. They tracked 558 participants with ADHD who were ages 8-16 when they enrolled in the study. 

"This was a study uniquely positioned not only to see if ADHD went away, but if it would go away long-term, multiple years in a row, and also if it would come back," Sibley added.

Based on their data, about 30% of children with ADHD will go into a full remission at some point during their transition into adulthood, but most of them will later experience a recurrence of ADHD symptoms. About two-thirds of children with ADHD will experience a waxing and waning of symptoms over time.

Genetics play a part in why ADHD symptoms don't fully go into remission for most children, Sibley said. ADHD results from differences in brain activity and development and may run in a family.

However, she noted that flare-ups can be controlled by eliminating the specific triggers that exacerbate a person's symptoms.

"What's interesting to start thinking about is how you can essentially turn up or turn down the volume on those difficulties that you do have a genetic tendency towards, as a result of other things that might be going on in your environment or things like your health behaviors," Sibley said.

She said it is a hopeful message that people with ADHD can take control of their own life by managing their triggers.

Getting a good night's sleep, eating a healthy diet and reducing stress, also can help reduce symptoms, medical experts say.

Andrew Adesman, chief of developmental and behavioral pediatrics at Cohen Children's Medical Center, who was not involved in the study, told U.S. News & World Report that it is important to note that the participants all had been diagnosed with ADHD combined type. The findings may not be applicable to people with "ADHD inattentive type" or other subtypes.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health ADHD Philadelphia Adult Health Studies Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp notes, Day 12: Some positive (and negative) injury news
Devonta-smith-injury_080221_usat

Personal Finance

5 ways to achieve financial security
Limited - 2021 Financial Security Check-In

TV

Julie Bowen shares story of helping N.J. woman who fainted at Utah park on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Julie Bowen Jimmy Kimmel Live

Prevention

In Philly, COVID-19 booster shots will be given through existing vaccine providers, officials say
COVID-19 boosters Philly

Transportation

SEPTA replaces sitting benches with 'leaners,' upsets some riders
SEPTA Leaner Benches

Family-Friendly

Kids get in for free at Museum of the American Revolution this Labor Day
Museum of the American Revolution

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved