More Health:

August 17, 2021

Babies, toddlers transmit COVID-19 at home more often than teens, study finds

With delta variant surging, pediatric hospitalizations hit their highest mark amid the pandemic

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health COVID-19
COVID-19 Children Cases Ashley Green/Worcester Telegram

About 1,900 children are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — the highest amount of the pandemic. Above, a small child is tested for COVID-19 in Massachusetts last December.

With COVID-19 cases among children surging, a new study suggests infants and toddlers are more likely to spread the coronavirus among family members than teenagers. 

A big factor is that babies and toddlers are too young to be isolated once infected, according to researchers from Canada's Public Health Ontario. But they emphasized that young children are not driving the latest wave of the pandemic, though they are playing a role in it. 

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that about 1,900 U.S. children were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday — a record high. Pediatric hospitalizations are now 4.6 times higher than they were just five weeks ago.

And there have been twice as many COVID-19 deaths as influenza deaths among children this year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Experts aren't sure whether this surge is due to the more contagious delta variant or behavior changes. 

Dr. Edward Behrens, chief of the rheumatology division at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, told ABC News that people have wrongly believed children are not at risk. 

"It was a comforting narrative that was never true," Behrens said. "They [children] always had the potential to be a reservoir for the virus."

Earlier in the pandemic, some infectious disease experts believed children were less susceptible to the coronavirus than adults because they made up such a small percentage of COVID-19 cases. They hypothesized that children not only were less likely to become seriously ill, but they also were less likely to transmit the virus. 

Different theories abounded, including the idea that children had better immunity against the virus because of more recent exposure to other coronaviruses, like those that cause the common cold. But no clear reason was ever determined.

Now, some experts suspect the low rate of cases among children may have been the result of children having little social interaction outside their immediate families during the stay-at-home orders. 

"I think they were biased by the fact that children were sequestered at home," Dr. Tina V. Hartert, a respiratory epidemiologist at Vanderbilt University, told The New York Times. "They were recommended not even to play with neighbors, they didn't go to school, they didn't go to day care."

The study, published in JAMA Pediatrics, was based on records of COVID-19 cases and positive coronavirus tests in Ontario between June 1 and Dec. 31, 2020. Researchers identified an "index case" in each household – the first person to be infected with the virus.

They found 6,280 households in which the first person to test positive for COVID-19 was under 18 years old. In nearly 30% of the households, the child spread the virus to at least one other person in the home.

Adolescents were more likely to bring the virus into the home – they made up 38% of all index cases, researchers found. But children age 3 or under, once infected, were most likely to spread it to others in the home. Household transmission was 40% more likely when the infected child was a baby or a toddler.

This disparity boils down to behavioral differences between older and younger children, experts say. Teenagers are more likely to bring the virus into the home because they spend a lot of time with their peers in close quarters hanging out, touching and sharing food and drinks.

Very young children are more likely to spread the virus because they need to be in close contact with their caregivers. They also frequently put their hands or objects in their mouths, which can contribute to viral transmission. Some studies have shown that children carry the same or higher levels of the virus as adults.

Though caregivers of sick children can't avoid contact with the virus, doctors say parents can limit the spread in the home by practicing good hygiene while caring for sick children.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health COVID-19 Philadelphia Canada Studies Coronavirus Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp notes, Day 12: Some positive (and negative) injury news
Devonta-smith-injury_080221_usat

Personal Finance

Five ways you can achieve financial security
Limited - 2021 Financial Security Check-In

Music

Black Thought to school young rappers during master class at Carnegie Hall
Black Thought master class

Opinion

Apps track vital health stats for millions of people, but doctors aren't using the data
Health Tracking Apps

Education

Pennsylvania schools can receive free, in-classroom COVID-19 testing
PA Schools COVID testing

Food & Drink

Detox and retox at Sor Ynéz's yoga and vegan brunch event
Hatha Yoga at Sor Ynéz

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved