PA Cider Fest returns to Adams County this weekend with cider tastings, food trucks and live music

The PA Cider Fest returns to Adams County on June 13, bringing together more than 20 cideries from across Pennsylvania for an afternoon of tastings, live music and local food.

Held at the South Mountain Fairgrounds in Biglerville, the festival is expected to feature roughly 100 different ciders from producers across the state.

About 40 food, art and craft vendors, including local cheesemakers and other specialty food producers, will join food trucks, educational seminars and live music throughout the day. VIP admission includes exclusive pours and a special workshop. Attendees also can purchase ciders from participating producers to take home.

General admission tickets are $30, while VIP tickets are $60 and include early entry, exclusive pours and a special workshop. Designated driver tickets are available for $10. Additional fees apply. VIP tickets include early entry, exclusive pours and a special workshop.

The rain-or-shine event takes place in the heart of Pennsylvania apple country and serves as a fundraiser for the Pennsylvania Cider Guild.

Saturday, June 13 | 1-4 p.m. (VIP: 12-4 p.m.)

South Mountain Fairgrounds

615 Narrows Rd

Biglerville, PA 17307

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