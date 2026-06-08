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June 08, 2026

PA Cider Fest returns to Adams County this weekend with cider tastings, food trucks and live music

More than 20 Pennsylvania cideries and about 40 vendors are expected at the June 13 event in Biglerville.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Cider
D77A9750-2.jpg Provided Courtesy/PA Cider Fest

Attendees sample hard ciders during a previous PA Cider Fest in Adams County.

The PA Cider Fest returns to Adams County on June 13, bringing together more than 20 cideries from across Pennsylvania for an afternoon of tastings, live music and local food.

Held at the South Mountain Fairgrounds in Biglerville, the festival is expected to feature roughly 100 different ciders from producers across the state. 

About 40 food, art and craft vendors, including local cheesemakers and other specialty food producers, will join food trucks, educational seminars and live music throughout the day. VIP admission includes exclusive pours and a special workshop. Attendees also can purchase ciders from participating producers to take home.

General admission tickets are $30, while VIP tickets are $60 and include early entry, exclusive pours and a special workshop. Designated driver tickets are available for $10. Additional fees apply. VIP tickets include early entry, exclusive pours and a special workshop. 

The rain-or-shine event takes place in the heart of Pennsylvania apple country and serves as a fundraiser for the Pennsylvania Cider Guild.

PA Cider Fest

Saturday, June 13 | 1-4 p.m. (VIP: 12-4 p.m.)
South Mountain Fairgrounds
615 Narrows Rd
Biglerville, PA 17307

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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