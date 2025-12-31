PA Turnpike raises tolls for 18th straight year, but E-ZPass users will only have to pay 8 cents more

Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls will go up for the 18th consecutive year, but the road's commission said it will be the lowest increase since 2014.

On Sunday, there will be a 4% bump to pay the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's debt to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

MORE: Wallaby that escaped from N.J. animal sanctuary found in Walmart parking lot

For passenger vehicles with an E-ZPass, tolls will increases from $1.86 to $1.94. Drivers without a windshield-mounted transponder will be charged by Toll By Plate and see a rise from $3.72 to $3.88. Class 5 tractor trailers will pay $24.12, a $0.96 increase, if they have an E-ZPass or $48.24, up from $46.32, if they don't.

On the Main Line and Northeast Extension portions of the turnpike, tolls will increase by $0.04 per segment or $0.003 per mile for 2026.

In 2007, Act 44 required the commission, which oversees over 560 miles of state roadways, to contribute to statewide transportation infrastructure projects. The commission said it's provided more than $8 billion to the cause since 2008. In 2013, the state passed Act 89 to relieve the Turnpike Commission from their annual $450 million obligation, lowering the payments to $50 million, but the commission still needs to pay off the $9 billion it borrowed between 2007 and 2022.

Toll increases, which are the Turnpike Commission's sole source of revenue, will continue through at least 2050, but at a decreasing rate. In 2027, it projects it will need to increase tolls by 3.5% and by 3% annually between 2028 and 2050. Tolls increased by 5% annually from 2023 to 2025.

Drivers can pre-plan their expenses with the turnpike's online toll calculator, which factors in entry and exit points, vehicle class and payment method.