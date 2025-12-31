More News:

December 31, 2025

PA Turnpike raises tolls for 18th straight year, but E-ZPass users will only have to pay 8 cents more

The road's commission says the 4% increase, which goes into effect Sunday, will be the lowest since 2014.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Tolls
PA Turnpike rate hike THEFXEXPERT/Wikimedia Commons

The Pennsylvania Turnpike will increase tolls by 4% on Sunday.

Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls will go up for the 18th consecutive year, but the road's commission said it will be the lowest increase since 2014.

On Sunday, there will be a 4% bump to pay the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's debt to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. 

MOREWallaby that escaped from N.J. animal sanctuary found in Walmart parking lot

For passenger vehicles with an E-ZPass, tolls will increases from $1.86 to $1.94. Drivers without a windshield-mounted transponder will be charged by Toll By Plate and see a rise from $3.72 to $3.88. Class 5 tractor trailers will pay $24.12, a $0.96 increase, if they have an E-ZPass or $48.24, up from $46.32, if they don't.

On the Main Line and Northeast Extension portions of the turnpike, tolls will increase by $0.04 per segment or $0.003 per mile for 2026.

In 2007, Act 44 required the commission, which oversees over 560 miles of state roadways, to contribute to statewide transportation infrastructure projects. The commission said it's provided more than $8 billion to the cause since 2008. In 2013, the state passed Act 89 to relieve the Turnpike Commission from their annual $450 million obligation, lowering the payments to $50 million, but the commission still needs to pay off the $9 billion it borrowed between 2007 and 2022. 

Toll increases, which are the Turnpike Commission's sole source of revenue, will continue through at least 2050, but at a decreasing rate. In 2027, it projects it will need to increase tolls by 3.5% and by 3% annually between 2028 and 2050. Tolls increased by 5% annually from 2023 to 2025. 

Drivers can pre-plan their expenses with the turnpike's online toll calculator, which factors in entry and exit points, vehicle class and payment method. 

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Tolls Philadelphia E-ZPass Pennsylvania Turnpike Driving

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Congress Hall

It's Cape May Wows for the Holidays
Purchased - Doctor Holding Prostate Cancer Sign

One man’s insights on prostate cancer.

Just In

Must Read

Looking Back at 2025

Here are the most popular PhillyVoice news and culture stories of 2025

SS United States 2025 review

Festivals

Philly Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival returns in January

Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival

Adult Health

Dry January isn't just a month away from alcohol. It leads to long-term reductions in drinking

Dry January Wine

Holiday

A guide to Philly's New Year's celebrations

NYE Philly

Sponsored

What to do in Philly this week

Fireworks over the Delaware River Waterfront Visit Philly

Eagles

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

123125WillKacmarek

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved