Paramedic stabbed twice by patient in an ambulance in North Philly

A paramedic was stabbed twice Thursday morning by a patient who was being transported in an ambulance in North Philadelphia, police said.

The ambulance had picked up the man after responding to a call at 18th Street and Ridge Avenue shortly before 6:20 a.m., Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore told NBC10. As the ambulance driver was headed to the hospital, he noticed a commotion in the back of the vehicle and pulled over to the side of the road near 22nd and Diamond streets.

"When he opened the door to check what was going on, the male fled on foot and he noticed that his partner was bleeding," Vanore said.

The paramedic was stabbed once in the chest and once in the hand, police said. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition. Vanore said the paramedic is expected to survive.

The stabbing suspect was taken into custody after fleeing from the ambulance. Police did not identify the man. An investigation is ongoing.