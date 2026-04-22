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April 22, 2026

‘Park After Dark’ event will bring a moonlit hike and stargazing to Fairmount Park

A guided nighttime hike along the historic Trolley Trail on May 19 will end with telescope views of the moon and planets.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Outdoors Hike
Moon between trees Frander Rosales V/Unsplash

A moonlit hike in Fairmount Park will end with telescope views of the night sky.

“Park After Dark: Moonwalk + Stargazing” will take place Tuesday, May 19, from 8-10 p.m. in West Fairmount Park.

Hosted by Fairmount Park Conservancy, the event begins with a 1.5-mile guided hike along the historic Trolley Trail, which follows the route of a former park trolley that operated from 1896 to 1946. Along the way, participants will learn about the park’s history and nocturnal wildlife.

The evening will conclude with a guided telescope observation led by astronomer Buddy Muhler, who has more than 15 years of experience, including work at The Franklin Institute and The Academy of Natural Sciences. Attendees will have the chance to view the moon’s surface and other visible objects in the night sky.

Tickets are $15. The event is open to adults and children ages 6 and older, though minors must be registered and accompanied by an adult.

Participants will meet at the Belmont Plateau parking lot across from Belmont Mansion. Organizers recommend arriving early, wearing proper footwear and bringing water and a flashlight.

Park after Dark: Moonwalk + Stargazing

Tuesday, May 19 | 8-10 p.m.
Belmont Mansion Drive & Army Road
Fairmount Park
Tickets: $15

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.


PhillyVoice Media Events

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