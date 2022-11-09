More News:

November 09, 2022

PATCO's new weekend pass offers unlimited rides

Brian A. Saunders
PATCO has a solution for South Jersey residents who enjoy hitting the town on the weekend, but don't like making the drive into Center City. 

For $18 a month, PATCO riders can purchase a new pass that provides unlimited rides every weekend beginning at 6 p.m. Friday and ending at 11:59 p.m. Sunday. 

The PATCO Weekend Monthly Pass is aimed at boosting ridership and saving riders money, PATCO officials said. It will be tested for three months to determine whether is should be made permanent. 

PATCO fares range from $2.80 to $6.00 per trip, depending upon the distance traveled. The weekend pass can be added to existing Freedom Cards, which store money to be used for train fares. 

In August, PATCO ridership was at 43% of its pre-pandemic level. Ridership had increased earlier in the year when gas prices began soaring throughout the Philadelphia region. 

PATCO is one of the few transit lines in the country that operates 24 hours a day. The Speedline makes 13 stops from 15th/16th and Locust in Center City to Lindenwold in Camden County.

"PATCO is excited to offer unlimited weekend rides," General Manager John Rink said. "It is a great money-saving opportunity for our riders, and it comes at a great time when many families use PATCO to travel to the city for holiday events and attractions."

Riders who purchase the weekend passes will be eligible for the PATCO Perks reward system, which allows riders to receive discounts at various businesses. 

