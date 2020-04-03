Pennsylvania freezes pay of 9,000 government workers due to coronavirus

Pennsylvania has frozen pay for 9,000 state employees due to coronavirus, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday.

Most of the employees have jobs in the Department of Transportation, the Department of Labor and Industry or the Department of Revenue, PennLive reported. All of the employees had jobs that couldn't be done remotely and were not considered essential duties.

People involved in the pay freeze comprise more than 10% Pennsylvania's state government's entire workforce, which employs about 80,000 people.

Wolf said paychecks for these employees are be suspended indefinitely and at least until April 30. The pay freeze comes from statewide shutdowns of government offices due top the coronavirus.

In addition to the move to remote work, forcing employees out of offices, shutdown orders have taken a toll on the state budget and the economy in general.

Last week, the Pennsylvania laid off 2,500 employees and they were placed on "leave without pay." State agencies also instituted a hiring and purchasing freezes for nonessential positions and goods, Spotlight Pa reported.

Workers who were involved in this round of pay freeze will have to file for employment, or attempt to use paid leave time in vacation, sick, or personal days to receive pay now.