May 12, 2023

Peloton recalls 2.2 million bikes due to injuries caused by faulty seat posts

The exercise equipment company is offering free replacement parts that can be installed at home

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Peloton is recalling 2.2. million bikes because their seat posts are unstable and may cause injury. The company will send affected consumers free replacement parts that can be installed at home.

Peloton is recalling 2.2 million bikes because the seat post is unstable and can cause injury. 

The recall affects the company's original bike model, PL-01, which costs $1,400 and has been sold since January 2018. Peloton has received 13 reports of injuries, including a wrist fracture, lacerations and bruises. There have been 35 reports of seat posts breaking.

Consumers are advised to stop using the bikes. Peloton will send a replacement part to those who fill out an online request form

"Peloton is offering a free, updated seat post to all U.S. Peloton original bike owners, which can be installed at home without the need for a service call. One seat post replacement will be offered per bike," a press release said

Peloton bikes became increasingly popular during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, when gyms were closed and people sought to replicate their exercise classes at home. Peloton memberships allow people to take live-streamed on on-demand classes. 

The model number of any Peloton bike can be found on the label near the flywheel and inside the front fork. The recall is only for bikes sold in the United States and does not affect original bikes in the U.K., Germany and Australia. The recall also does not apply to the Peloton Bike+.

Customers with questions may contact Peloton's member support team at (866) 679-9129 from 6 a.m. to midnight, or by using the company's online support website.

