More Health:

August 27, 2018

Penn research offers hope in fight against brain cancer that killed John McCain

Study suggests a new approach to treatment is necessary

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Cancer
John_McCain_Aug_3,_2017 Tom Tingle/The Republic via USA Today Network

Sen. John McCain died of glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer.

New research offers hope that better treatment options may become available to people suffering from glioblastoma — the aggressive brain cancer that claimed Sen. John McCain's life.

Nearly 24,000 people are expected to be diagnosed this year with glioblastoma, according to the American Cancer Society. And with a median survival of 14 months, their prognoses are hardly optimistic.

The cancer, which also killed former Phillies All-Star Darren Daulton last year, is commonly treated with a drug that cuts off the malignant tumor's access to blood vessels. In theory, that should eliminate the supply of oxygen and nutrients the cancer needs to survive.

Still, those treatments have not shown an overall survival benefit in many malignant cancers. And researchers at the University of Pennsylvania may have determined the reason.

Glioblastoma cancers transform endothelial cells – which line the interior of blood vessels – to resist treatment. But researchers also discovered a way to counteract that resistance.

By blocking the pathway that regulates cell growth and division, researchers found a way to prevent the tumor's endothelial cells from transforming. That leaves the tumor susceptible to the original treatment.

There are already drugs available that block both blood vessel access and the pathway to cell growth and division. The researchers, led by Dr. Yi Fan, found such drugs improved the overall survival in mice.

The study was published Monday in the journal "Nature Communications." It was supported by the National Institutes of Health, the American Association for Cancer Research, the B*Cured Foundation and the McCabe Fund.

Follow John & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @WriterJohnKopp | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add John's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.


John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Cancer Penn Medicine Illness Perelman School of Medicine John McCain University of Pennsylvania Darren Daulton

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Projecting roles for each of the Eagles' 2018 draft picks, updated
082618JordanMailata

Food & Drink

Urban Village Brewing Co. is selling cans of Super Bowl LII-inspired beer, 'Fiddy Two'
urban village brewing co

Health News

Penn research offers hope in fight against brain cancer that killed John McCain
John_McCain_Aug_3,_2017

Sixers

Sixers promote five members of front office in midst of GM search
071018_Brett-Brown_usat

Education

Here's what Philly's first day back to school looked like
Ring the bell

Health News

Biorhythms and birth control: FDA stirs debate by approving ‘natural’ app
08212018_NC_product2_eu

Escapes

Limited - Guided Adventure to Antarctica

$6599 -- 14-Night Guided Adventure to Antarctica w/Buenos Aires Stay
Limited - Croatia

$1349 -- Croatia & Slovenia 4-Star Vacation: 9 Nights w/Flights
Limited - Israel Jerusalem

$1699 -- Explore Israel: 8-Night Guided Tour w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.