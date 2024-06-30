More Events:

June 30, 2024

Penn Museum to host Garden Jams outdoor concert series this summer

The outdoor performances will be held every Wednesday from July 11 through July 31 in the historic Stoner Courtyard.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
penn museum garden jams C. Gabello/for VISIT PHILADELPHIA®

Penn Museum is hosting its Garden Jams summer concert series every Wednesday from July 11 through July 31 in the Stoner Courtyard.

Music lovers can hang out in Penn Museum's historic Stoner Courtyard while listening to live tunes and sipping cocktails during a concert series in July.

Penn Museum's Garden Jams returns Wednesday, July 11, from 5-8 p.m., and continues weekly through the end of the month with different performers during each event. 

MORE: Summer pop-up at Eakins Oval with mini golf, beer garden and live music opens July 11

The West Philadelphia Orchestra (WPO) will kick off the performances on July 11 with original music written by band members.

"We've had a lot of fun in the past — weaving in and out of the gardens and fountains, parading around with kids, and creating a wide-open, free-flowing environment,” WPO founder Gregg Mervine said of Garden Jams in a release.

Other performers during this summer's series include Zydeco-a-Go-Go on July 17, Glenn Bryan and Friends on July 24, and Guachinangos on July 31.

Each Garden Jams concert will include happy hour cocktail offerings, food trucks in the courtyard and after-hours access to the museum's galleries and exhibitions.

General admission costs $15, and tickets are $5 for PennCard holders and free for Penn Museum members. After-hours admission to the museum until 8 p.m. is included with a ticket. Private tables and add-on experiences, like pre-paid drinks and private guided museum tours, can be purchased in advance.

Garden Jams

Wednesdays, July 10 through July 31
5-8 p.m. | $15
Penn Museum
3260 South St., Philadelphia

