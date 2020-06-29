More Events:

June 29, 2020

Penn Museum hosting virtual tour and beer tasting

Philly Beer Week selected brews to drink throughout the online event

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beers
Penn Museum Ancient Alcohol event Little Visuals/Pexels

Penn Museum partnered with Philly Loves Beer to host a virtual tour and beer tasting. It will focus on the culture of drinking in the ancient world, as well as modern day brewing techniques.

The Penn Museum is hosting a virtual tour and beer tasting on Thursday, July 2, in partnership with Philly Loves Beer, a nonprofit that promotes beer events like the popular Philly Beer Week.

The ticketed event, Ancient Alcohol After Hours, will take place from 8 to 9:30 p.m. and is $10 to join.

RELATED: Michael B. Jordan, Amazon launch 'A Night at the Drive-In' series | Four local breweries team up for Spring Arts Beer Garden

Attendees will learn how drinking together has been a tradition for thousands of years. The event will highlight Greek drinking games, a Mesopotamian queen who drank beer out of a straw and the science that went into recreating the beverage served at the funerary feast hosted by King Midas.

Janelle Sadarananda, who has worked on archaeological excavations in Greece and Turkey, will be the tour guide.

She'll be joined by Jason Perkins, brewmaster at Allagash Brewing Co., and Matthew Farber, assistant professor of biology and director of the brewing science program at the University of the Sciences.

As for what to drink during the history lesson, Philly Loves Beer suggests buying these brews:

1. Yards Summer Crush or Free Will Kolsch
2. Troegs Troegenator Double Bock or Westmalle Dubbel
3. Weihenstephaner or Neshaminy Wayward Wheat 
4. Mainstay Poplar Pils or Sterling Pig Le Cochon Noir Schwarzbier
5. Allagash Saison
6. Dogfish Head Midas Touch

For those who live in the Philly area, some local bottle shops will have the curated Ancient Alcohol six-pack in stock. Participating bottle shops include:

• Bottle Bar East in Fishtown – Offers pick up or delivery 
• Local 44 in West Philly – Offers pick up
• The Bottle Shop in South Philly – Offers pick up or delivery
• The Beer Yard in Wayne – Offers pick up

Those interested in joining the virtual tour and tasting can sign up onlinePenn Museum members can access the event for free by logging into their account.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Beers Philadelphia Tours History Penn Museum

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles new player (or current player with new role) series: Sidney Jones edition
230922_Eagles_Lions__Sidney_Jones_Kate_Frese.jpg

Restaurants

Socially-distanced tables, face coverings among COVID-19 health protocols for indoor dining in New Jersey
Indoor dining New Jersey

Prevention

Airlines want flyers to feel safe, but grab bag of COVID policies adds turbulence
Airline Safety COVID-19

Phillies

Phillies 30-man roster projection (plus cut downs), version 4.0
Joe-Girardi_062920_usat

Streaming

‘The Shining’ among new titles coming to Showtime in July
Showtime July 2020

Entertainment

Michael B. Jordan, Amazon launch 'A Night at the Drive-In' series
movie series curated by Michael B Jordan

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved