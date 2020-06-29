Penn Museum hosting virtual tour and beer tasting

The Penn Museum is hosting a virtual tour and beer tasting on Thursday, July 2, in partnership with Philly Loves Beer, a nonprofit that promotes beer events like the popular Philly Beer Week.

The ticketed event, Ancient Alcohol After Hours, will take place from 8 to 9:30 p.m. and is $10 to join.

Attendees will learn how drinking together has been a tradition for thousands of years. The event will highlight Greek drinking games, a Mesopotamian queen who drank beer out of a straw and the science that went into recreating the beverage served at the funerary feast hosted by King Midas.

Janelle Sadarananda, who has worked on archaeological excavations in Greece and Turkey, will be the tour guide.

She'll be joined by Jason Perkins, brewmaster at Allagash Brewing Co., and Matthew Farber, assistant professor of biology and director of the brewing science program at the University of the Sciences.

As for what to drink during the history lesson, Philly Loves Beer suggests buying these brews:

1. Yards Summer Crush or Free Will Kolsch

2. Troegs Troegenator Double Bock or Westmalle Dubbel

3. Weihenstephaner or Neshaminy Wayward Wheat

4. Mainstay Poplar Pils or Sterling Pig Le Cochon Noir Schwarzbier

5. Allagash Saison

6. Dogfish Head Midas Touch

For those who live in the Philly area, some local bottle shops will have the curated Ancient Alcohol six-pack in stock. Participating bottle shops include:

• Bottle Bar East in Fishtown – Offers pick up or delivery

• Local 44 in West Philly – Offers pick up

• The Bottle Shop in South Philly – Offers pick up or delivery

• The Beer Yard in Wayne – Offers pick up

Those interested in joining the virtual tour and tasting can sign up online. Penn Museum members can access the event for free by logging into their account.