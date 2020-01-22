More News:

January 22, 2020

Four Penn State fraternity brothers accused of sexually assaulting student

By Virginia Streva
Four members of Penn State University's Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity, shown above, allegedly sexually assaulted a student on Jan. 15, according to a university alert.

Four members of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity allegedly sexually assaulted a Penn State University student earlier this month, according to a university alert issued on Tuesday.

The alleged sexual assault occurred on Jan. 15 at the off-campus frat house, located at 240 E. Prospect Ave. in State College, according to the alert

The victim, who remains unknown to police, disclosed the alleged assault to the third party, who reported it to campus police Tuesday morning via an online submission. Police believe the victim is a student. 

Penn State's office of sexual misconduct prevention and response is assisting in the investigation.

"Other appropriate offices have been notified and are involved in contacting fraternity leadership and the national organization for this fraternity to seek more information, as further action is contemplated," a Penn State spokesperson said in a statement.

The fraternity received a conduct violation from the Office of Student Conduct during the spring 2019, according to the Penn State Interfraternity Council Scorecard. The violation was classified as "other." The office also issues violations for alcohol, hazing and sexual misconduct/assault.

Penn State released a list of resources and tips for students who have been sexually assaulted or harassed.

