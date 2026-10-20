Penn Wood restores most sports, but not football, amid a review into 'culture' in athletics department

The William Penn School District will reinstate a majority of its fall athletic programs for Penn Wood High School and Penn Wood Middle School, but its football team will remain suspended.

Cheer, boys soccer, boys and girls cross country and volleyball will be allowed to finish their seasons. The girls tennis team will also be reinstated, but their season is over, the district said Monday evening.

The reinstatement comes after students at Penn Wood High School and the Ninth Grade Academy participated in a walkout Friday in protest of the district's decision to indefinitely suspend all of its sports programs while it investigates an alleged incident that "implicates culture and climate in athletics."

"We are taking steps toward resuming athletic programs with measures in place to address our current concerns," the district said Friday. "... Teams may resume activities when the district determines that appropriate measures are in place to support student safety."

A survey was distributed to the district's student athletes to gather feedback over the weekend. Similar surveys are being administered for fall sports coaches, who are being asked to review district policies and provide proof of engagement with the process before they can begin coaching again, the district said Monday.

William Penn said it also hired Grand River Solutions, a consulting firm focused on Title IX and Clery Act compliance, to "coordinate a response under District policy and investigate specific allegations of misconduct."

"Separately, the District is reviewing athletic operations and using feedback from students and coaches to identify areas for improvement," officials said in a Monday statement. "The District also continues to strengthen existing procedures to support safe and positive athletic experiences, provide appropriate supervision and guidance and ensure student athletes have clear ways to raise concerns."

Information about the nature of the complaint has not been provided. Lansdowne Police Chief Ken Rutherford said last week that its department "does not have any active investigations regarding hazing in Lansdowne."

"As we shared yesterday, the district has received information about conduct involving student athletes that, if proven by a preponderance of the evidence, would violate Board policies," the district said in a statement Friday. "No conclusions have been reached."

A representative with the district did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.