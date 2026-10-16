Penn Wood High School suspends sports programs as it reviews student safety

The William Penn School District is suspending its athletic programs indefinitely while an investigation into Penn Wood High School and Penn Wood Middle School gets underway.

The district said Thursday it received information about an alleged incident that "implicates culture and climate" within its athletics department. It has hired an independent investigator to look into the allegation.

"Student safety and well-being remain paramount," the statement said. "The district will conduct a fair and thorough review under applicable district policies. Student-athletes will have the opportunity to share their experiences through a climate survey to help inform this work."

The district is also asking families to email positive experiences within the athletics department to communications@wpsd.k12.pa.us, which officials say will help the it "understand what is working well and what we want to strengthen."

"We recognize that this pause is disappointing for students, families, coaches and supporters," the district said. "Athletics provides meaningful opportunities for connection, growth and teamwork and we are committed to fostering a safe, respectful environment for every student."

Information about the nature of the complaint was not provided. Lansdowne Police Chief Ken Rutherford said its department "does not have any active investigations regarding hazing in Lansdowne."

A representative with the district did not immediately respond to a request for comment.