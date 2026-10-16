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October 16, 2026

Penn Wood High School suspends sports programs as it reviews student safety

The district said it received a complaint that 'implicates culture and climate in athletics' at the middle and high schools.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Athletics
Penn Wood athletics Pixabay/Pexels.com

The William Penn School District is investigating a complaint about the climate and culture of the athletics departments at Penn Wood High School and Penn Wood Middle School.

The William Penn School District is suspending its athletic programs indefinitely while an investigation into Penn Wood High School and Penn Wood Middle School gets underway.

The district said Thursday it received information about an alleged incident that "implicates culture and climate" within its athletics department. It has hired an independent investigator to look into the allegation.

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"Student safety and well-being remain paramount," the statement said. "The district will conduct a fair and thorough review under applicable district policies. Student-athletes will have the opportunity to share their experiences through a climate survey to help inform this work."

The district is also asking families to email positive experiences within the athletics department to communications@wpsd.k12.pa.us, which officials say will help the it "understand what is working well and what we want to strengthen."

"We recognize that this pause is disappointing for students, families, coaches and supporters," the district said. "Athletics provides meaningful opportunities for connection, growth and teamwork and we are committed to fostering a safe, respectful environment for every student."

Information about the nature of the complaint was not provided. Lansdowne Police Chief Ken Rutherford said its department "does not have any active investigations regarding hazing in Lansdowne."

A representative with the district did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Athletics Pennsylvania School Lansdowne Penn Wood Delaware County

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