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October 16, 2026

Women's sports bar Marsha's is closing one year after opening to much fanfare

The South Street bar was grappling with accusations of discrimination made by staff members earlier this year.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Closures
Marsha's closure Molly McVety/PhillyVoice

Marsha’s, Philly's first women's sports bar, is closing 'for good' after just one year in business, owner Chivonn Anderson says.

Marsha's, Philadelphia's first women's sports bar, is closing a little more than one year after it opened on South Street.

The bar will shut down "for good," after this weekend, owner Chivonn Anderson said in a social media post Thursday afternoon. Its final day in operation is Sunday.

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"We have loved serving this community and still believe that more than ever this city needs more women/queer/BIPOC-owned businesses," Anderson's statement said. "We sincerely hope that someone is able to step up and fill this void."

Marsha's, named after the LGBTQ+ activist Marsha P. Johnson, opened Sept. 19, 2025, inside the former Woolly Mammoth site at 430 South St. At the time, Anderson envisioned the bar serving as an "anchor" for the queer community, with an emphasis on showing women's sports, Philly teams and LGBTQ+ shows and films.

On the bar's opening night, there was a three-hour wait to get inside. The line to enter stretched around the block. Many customers said they were looking forward to the bar's longevity and anticipated the role it would play when Philly's WNBA team arrives in 2030.

"This space was needed, wanted and deserved," customer Jessalyn Grant-Bier said during Game 3 of the WNBA Finals last fall. "I will gladly give this place all my money and I hope it's here for decades."

Marsha's crowdMolly McVety/PhillyVoice

Marsha's opening night attracted a three-hour wait to get inside the women's sports bar.


But Marsha's was not without its controversies. In February, the bar was swarmed by law enforcement officers — some masked — who said they received an anonymous complaint alleging the bar was serving alcohol after permitted hours, selling to underage customers and operating without proper licenses. The bar was found to be in compliance, Anderson said. 

A few months later, Olivia Rhodes, a former bartender and manager of Marsha's, claimed that management fostered a hostile work environment against female and minority employees. Rhodes, a Black trans woman, said she was fired a week after expressing her concerns about the lack of diversification to a general manager who later resigned, Philadelphia Gay News reported. 

Anderson called Rhodes' allegations "false" in an Instagram video and proceeded to host community listening sessions to repair the bar's relationship with customers. But Anderson told the Inquirer on Thursday that the fallout contributed to the closure.

"Unfortunately, a former employee was spreading lies about myself and the company," Anderson said. "It just really affected our business and how the community saw us, and business just never kind of rebounded from that."

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Closures Philadelphia South Street LGBTQ+ Bars Women's Sports

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