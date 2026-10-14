Openings & Closings: The Wanamaker Building has a new event space and an airport lounge undergoes renovations

The next chapter for Center City's historic Wanamaker Building will include a 5,000-square-foot event space that's slated to open by early next year.

Aptly titled the Wanamaker Room, the new addition will serve as a cocktail hour and "pre-function" space that can accommodate up to 400 guests either as an extension to the adjacent Crystal Tea Room or as a standalone venue, Finley Catering said.

Finley Catering has operated the Crystal Tea Room since 2001 and said the Wanamaker Room project is part of its new 29-year lease commitment to the building.

"The Wanamaker Room is an investment in the guest experience and in the future of this landmark space," owner and CEO Steve Finley said in a statement. "We're excited to give our clients new possibilities for their events while continuing to welcome people to the heart of Philadelphia."



Since the closure of Macy’s in March 2025, the Wanamaker Building has been in the midst of a large-scale construction project that will bring over 600 residential units, retail space and rooftop decks to the historic site.

Here are some other announcements that local businesses have made over the past couple of weeks:

Openings

923 N. 2nd St., Northern Liberties

Opening Wednesday, Oct. 21

Gab Bonghi/Provided Image Field Day will open Oct. 21 at 923 N. 2nd St. in Northern Liberties.

Located next to North Bowl, the cocktail bar features a James Beard Award-recognized team.

Executive chef Melissa McGrath, who was named a semifinalist for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic in 2023, will serve up a menu of Philly-inspired dishes — from salads and sandwiches to baked clams, pierogi and tomato pies.

Field Day will also have "boundary-pushing drinks," owner Katie Childs told Edible Jersey. She will be running the place with her husband, Danny Childs, who won a James Beard Award for his book "Slow Drinks." Reservations are available online at Resy.

2021-23 Sansom St., Center City

Opening Soon

The New York-based Palestinian restaurant has been teasing its Philadelphia location for over two years, and it looks like the owners are finally getting closer to opening its Center City site.

Ayat wrote on Instagram last week that the crew is "almost there."

"We've been working hard behind these doors and we're getting closer every day," the post said. "We're excited to get to know you, feed you and hopefully become a little part of your everyday life."

1429 Wolf St., South Philly

Opening Saturday, Oct. 24

What started as a pop-up run in owner Sal Burgese’s South Philly home will soon have its own storefront, which has already gotten a visit from Grammy Award-nominated singer Teddy Swims.

Homemade pizza will be served Thursdays and Fridays and cheesesteaks will be available Saturdays and Sundays. A grand opening ceremony will kick off at noon on Oct 24.

918 N. 28th St., Fairmount

Opening soon

Former food content creator Foodie Detour will be opening a Persian "dining experience" in the coming weeks, the restaurant announced on Instagram.

The supper club's concept is rooted in shared dishes from a "thoughtfully planned menu" that will only be available on select dates. Booking details will be made available closer to the opening date. People can sign up to receive exclusive updates online.

These businesses also opened in the past few weeks:

• Lafayette’s Creole Kitchen & Bar: Philadelphia International Airport, between Terminals B and C

Closings

19 W. Girard Ave., Fishtown

Closed this week

Michael Tanenbaum/PhillyVoice Mexican bar and restaurant Sancho Pistola's has permanently closed at 19 W. Girard Ave. in Fishtown after 12 years in business.

Nearly two months after its sister restaurant, Jose Pistola’s, closed its Center City location, Sancho Pistola's met a similar fate. A notice was posted on its storefront window listing the Mexican cantina as "permanently closed."

Sancho Pistola's had been in operation for 12 years. After Jose Pistola’s closed, owners Casey Parker and Joe Gunn turned to a GoFundMe campaign to try to support its staff and pay for outstanding expenses.

"Frankly, we have been struggling to make ends meet since Covid," the owners wrote on the crowdfunding page. "... We're not huge fans of the crowd sourcing thing but we've simply had too many people reach out to us and ask how they can help the staff, and the business."

6326 Greenhill Road, New Hope

Closing Dec. 30

After over 100 years, Solebury Township's outdoor vendor shopping area and flea market will shutter just before the new year. In a social media post published earlier this month, the longtime owners of the market cited a changing economy as the reason behind the closure.

"As our doors close, we hope you will remember to keep choosing small," the post said. "Find the local business and buy from them, stop at the farm stand, visit the independent shop, hire the person who turned their hobby into a business. Thank you for the memories, the friendships, the businesses built, and the decades of support."

Rice's will remain open on Tuesdays, Saturdays and most major holidays from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. until its closure.

Terminal A-West, Philadelphia Airport

Temporarily closing Friday, Oct. 16

Provided Image/American Express American Express announced plans to expand the Centurion Lounge at the Philadelphia Airport into a two-story, 12,000 square-foot space, rendered above.

As part of a nationwide investment in its airport lounges, American Express will temporarily close its Centurion Lounge starting Friday while it undergoes renovations. It plans to reopen by the end of next year.

The current 6,000-square-foot space will be rebuilt into a two-story, 12,000-square-foot lounge that features works from local artists and "celebrates Philadelphia's rich history," the company said.

"We're proud to partner with American Express to bring the next chapter of the Centurion Lounge experience to Philadelphia International Airport," Kate Sullivan, chief commercial officer at PHL, said in a statement. "The reimagined lounge celebrates the best of Philadelphia and we look forward to providing a space that's distinctly Philadelphia for travelers to visit."

These businesses have also closed in the past few weeks: