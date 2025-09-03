Go to Wagtail admin interface
September 03, 2025

Marsha's, Philly's first women's sports bar, to open Sept. 19 in Queen Village

The venue will celebrate LGBTQ+ history and serve as a welcoming space for all guests, the owner says.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
chivonn anderson Provided Image/Harry Smith

Owner Chivonn Anderson announced the opening of Philadelphia's first women's sports bar, Marsha's, on Sept. 19.

Philadelphia is just weeks away from getting its first women's sports bar. 

Marsha's, named after transgender LGBTQ+ activist Marsha P. Johnson, announced Wednesday on Instagram that it will open Friday, Sept. 19, at 430 South St. in Queen Village — the former site of Woolly Mammoth. 

MORE: How the creator of Miss Piggy became Philly's go-to mascot maker

Plans for Marsha's was first announced in June, with owner and Philadelphia native Chivonn Anderson saying it will celebrate queer history and serve as a welcoming space for all guests. Its TV screens will feature a mix of women's sports, Philly teams and LGBTQ+ shows and films. 

On opening day, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. and the bar will close at midnight. Marsha's will open at noon on Saturday, Sept. 20, and Sunday, Sept. 21, and will close at midnight and 10 p.m., respectively. 

Starting Sept. 24, its regular hours of operation will be as follows:

• Wednesdays and Thursdays: 4 p.m.-12 a.m.
• Fridays: 4 p.m.-2 a.m.
• Saturdays: 12 p.m.-2 a.m.
• Sunday: 12 p.m.-10 p.m.

"Philly, we can't thank you enough for the incredible love since announcing Marsha's back in June," the Instagram post reads. "This journey has already been so special, and now it's time to make history together at Philly's first women's sports bar. ... See you at Marsha's!"

The menu and interior has yet to be revealed, but ownership promises "timeless bar favorites" and a rotating lineup of signature cocktails and mocktails.

Watch Party PHL is looking to open a separate women's sports bar in Philadelphia and launched a GoFundMe in March to get plans off of the ground. Anderson previously told Philadelphia Gay News that she wants to build a relationship with the group and work together at some point in the future.  

"I want to make Marsha's an anchor for Philadelphia, for the queer community, for the sports community and for anybody that just wants to go out and have fun and feel safe and be seen," Anderson said in a statement. 

