PennDOT extends expiration dates again as state enters green phase with caution

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation once again extended expiration dates for driver's licenses, learner's permits, and ID's amid the coronavirus pandemic, PennDOT announced Thursday.

Despite the fact that PennDOT resumed administration of some driving skill tests as most of the state entered the yellow phase of reopening, the department has extended deadlines once again as nearly the entire state enters the green phase.

The announcement orders that documents set to expire between March 16 and July 31 will not expire during that time. Camera cards, in addition to licenses, ID's, and permits will also not expire.

PennDOT cited statewide coronavirus mitigation efforts as the reason behind their decision to extend expiration dates.

However, the expiration dates for the following items, as announced in the department release, will not be extended:

Vehicle registrations of all classes which includes, but not limited to, mass transit vehicle registrations, apportioned vehicle registrations, fleet vehicle registrations, dealer plate registrations, temporary registrations and biennial farm exemption certificates Safety inspections and emissions inspections Persons with Disabilities parking placards

Expiration dates for these items had previously been extended on June 30. Prior to that, PennDOT made similar announcements once every month of the coronavirus pandemic beginning in March.

Some services are currently open at DMV offices, but they are limited. More information about what in-person services have reopened can be found here.

Other transactions and DMV services may be accessed online 24 hours a day. Renewal services, changes of address and more can be completed virtually.

Philadelphia had plans to enter the green phase July 3, but now those plans may be delayed due to an emerging "second wave" of coronavirus shown by an uptick in numbers.

All of Pennsylvania aside from Lebanon County entered the green phase on Friday, June 26. However, some counties in Southeastern Pennsylvania including Philadelphia county are modifying that green phase by keeping additional restrictions from the yellow phase in place.