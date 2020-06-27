More News:

June 27, 2020

PennDOT extends expiration dates again as state enters green phase with caution

Drivers licenses, learner's permits, and IDs affected

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Driving PennDOT
driver license penndot coronavirus Stock/AP

PennDOT extended expiration dates for driver's licenses, learner's permits, and ID's once again. The department cited statewide coronavirus mitigation efforts despite the fact that most of the state entered the green phase Friday, June 26.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation once again extended expiration dates for driver's licenses, learner's permits, and ID's amid the coronavirus pandemic, PennDOT announced Thursday.

Despite the fact that PennDOT resumed administration of some driving skill tests as most of the state entered the yellow phase of reopening, the department has extended deadlines once again as nearly the entire state enters the green phase.

The announcement orders that documents set to expire between March 16 and July 31 will not expire during that time. Camera cards, in addition to licenses, ID's, and permits will also not expire.

PennDOT cited statewide coronavirus mitigation efforts as the reason behind their decision to extend expiration dates. 

However, the expiration dates for the following items, as announced in the department release, will not be extended:

  1. Vehicle registrations of all classes which includes, but not limited to, mass transit vehicle registrations, apportioned vehicle registrations, fleet vehicle registrations, dealer plate registrations, temporary registrations and biennial farm exemption certificates 
  2. Safety inspections and emissions inspections
  3. Persons with Disabilities parking placards 

Expiration dates for these items had previously been extended on June 30. Prior to that, PennDOT made similar announcements once every month of the coronavirus pandemic beginning in March.

Some services are currently open at DMV offices, but they are limited. More information about what in-person services have reopened can be found here.

Other transactions and DMV services may be accessed online 24 hours a day. Renewal services, changes of address and more can be completed virtually.

Philadelphia had plans to enter the green phase July 3, but now those plans may be delayed due to an emerging "second wave" of coronavirus shown by an uptick in numbers.

All of Pennsylvania aside from Lebanon County entered the green phase on Friday, June 26. However, some counties in Southeastern Pennsylvania including Philadelphia county are modifying that green phase by keeping additional restrictions from the yellow phase in place.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Driving PennDOT Pennsylvania Licenses Identity Permits DMV

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Ranking the Eagles roster, the state of the franchise and the latest trade rumors
Roseman-Pederson_011120_usat

Protests

Philly officials apologize for 'unjustifiable' use of tear gas during I-676 protest
Outlaw tear gas

Women's Health

One-third of women say COVID-19 has changed their plans to have children
Pregnancy Guttmacher COVID-19

Eagles

10 reasons the Eagles will be a dumpster fire this season
062520CarsonWentz

Social Media

Philly chef's DIY cooking instructions proving a hit on TikTok
searabol korean tiktok videos

Food & Drink

Four local breweries team up for Spring Arts Beer Garden
Spring Arts Beer Garden

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved