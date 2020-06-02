More News:

June 02, 2020

PennDOT resumes driver's license tests as state advances in COVID-19 reopening

Skills tests for cars, motorcycles can now be scheduled in yellow, green counties

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
PennDOT Drivers
PennDOT Driver's Test PHOTO BY PETER FAZEKAS//PEXELS

Driver's skills tests and motorcycle skills tests can once again be scheduled in Pennsylvania amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Open PennDOT centers will prioritize those who had tests canceled prior to the pandemic.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation resumed administering driver's skills tests on Tuesday as large parts of the state prepare to enter the yellow phase of the COVID-19 reopening plan.

Both the driver's skills test and motorcycle skills test can now be scheduled at open Driver's License Centers or through PennDOT-authorized third-party testers.

Customers who had their tests canceled during the COVID-19 emergency will be given priority to reschedule.

To protect test takers, PennDOT has implemented a series of enhanced safety measures:

•PennDOT staff will remain outside the vehicle during the entire skills test and the test taker and accompanying driver will remain in the vehicle.

•In yellow phase counties, examiner will conduct basic health pre-screening of applicant. If applicant is displaying any COVID-19 symptoms, test will not be administered. There will be no pre-screening for customers in green counties.

•All customers and accompanying drivers must wear appropriate face masks during testing.

•Examiners will be required to wear appropriate personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, eye protection during the exam.

•Examiners will utilize iPads during the administration of testing, which will be routinely disinfected using wipes or spray sanitizer.

A list of authorized third-party vendors in yellow and green counties can be found here.

Those who wish to schedule a skills test can contact the PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services Call Center at 717-412-5300. All other customers will be able to schedule a skills tests in the appointment system beginning June 20, 2020.

Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties are all scheduled to enter Pennsylvania's yellow phase on June 5. Philadelphia officials may delay this date depending on the public health metrics related to COVID-19 and the status of civil unrest in the city. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more PennDOT Drivers Pennsylvania Transportation

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

An early look at five Eagles (eventual?) camp battles
40_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_JJ_Arcega-Whiteside_KateFrese.jpg

Protests

Philly police spray tear gas at I-676 protesters as city faces third night of curfews
philly george floyd protest monday

Health Stories

Rare disease researcher offers unique perspective on search for COVID-19 treatment
COVID-19 drug inventory

Eagles

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie releases statement after ‘powerful’ meeting with team
Jeff Lurie coronavirus donation

Television

Review: Netflix launches 'Space Force' but forgets to give it a destination
Space-Force_060120_YouTube

Food & Drink

CookNSolo restaurants donating 100% of net proceeds from sales this week
Laser Wolf

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved