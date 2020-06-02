PennDOT resumes driver's license tests as state advances in COVID-19 reopening

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation resumed administering driver's skills tests on Tuesday as large parts of the state prepare to enter the yellow phase of the COVID-19 reopening plan.

Both the driver's skills test and motorcycle skills test can now be scheduled at open Driver's License Centers or through PennDOT-authorized third-party testers.

Customers who had their tests canceled during the COVID-19 emergency will be given priority to reschedule.

To protect test takers, PennDOT has implemented a series of enhanced safety measures:

•PennDOT staff will remain outside the vehicle during the entire skills test and the test taker and accompanying driver will remain in the vehicle. •In yellow phase counties, examiner will conduct basic health pre-screening of applicant. If applicant is displaying any COVID-19 symptoms, test will not be administered. There will be no pre-screening for customers in green counties. •All customers and accompanying drivers must wear appropriate face masks during testing. •Examiners will be required to wear appropriate personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, eye protection during the exam. •Examiners will utilize iPads during the administration of testing, which will be routinely disinfected using wipes or spray sanitizer.

A list of authorized third-party vendors in yellow and green counties can be found here.

Those who wish to schedule a skills test can contact the PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services Call Center at 717-412-5300. All other customers will be able to schedule a skills tests in the appointment system beginning June 20, 2020.

Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties are all scheduled to enter Pennsylvania's yellow phase on June 5. Philadelphia officials may delay this date depending on the public health metrics related to COVID-19 and the status of civil unrest in the city.