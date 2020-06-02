Two Philadelphia breweries celebrated as among best in Pennsylvania by beer drinkers

Two Philadelphia breweries were named some of Pennsylvania's best in a list released Sunday of the top 10 beer-makers in the state.

Fermentery Form and Human Robot were recognized in a list published by industry outlet Breweries in Pennsylvania that pulled data from the beer lovers app Untappd.

Rankings come from reviews entered by Untappd users, who ranked both of the Kensington breweries as some of the best in the state. Tired Hands Brewing in Ardmore also made the list.

Fermentery Form ranked as third, with a rating of 4.13 out of 5 stars from app users. Human Robot ranked eighth, with a rating of 4.03 out of five. Tired Hands came in fifth, scoring 4.09 out of five.

Both Philly breweries have been open for limited hours to offer to-go, curbside pickup and delivery orders amid the coronavirus pandemic, allowing beer drinkers to continue sampling their newest brews.

A self-described "small artisan brewery," Fermentery Form opened in 2017 and is located at 1700 Palethorp St. Their production focuses on wood-aged beers that are fermented with their own mixed cultures.

Human Robot is located nearby at 1710 N. 5th St. The brewery opened earlier this year, just before the start of the pandemic, in the former location of St. Benjamin's Brewing.

"The brewery is named for the two styles of beer the team brews," explains a paragraph on Human Robot from the top 10 breweries list. "Human refers to the classic, European-style beers, while the Robot side is a reference to more modern, out-there techniques that yield hazy IPAs and crazy huge stouts."

The Philly breweries were noticed for their craft during a time when the city is racked with uncertainty and unrest.



A recent user on the Untappd app posted their approval of Fermentery Form over this past weekend. Their positive review of the beer Informal #4 was captioned with "Nothing like the collapse of the ruling class and some good beer!"

Also this week, Human Robot posted to their Instagram account addressing the on-going demonstrations concerning police brutality and racism that are taking place in Philadelphia.