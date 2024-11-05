Tuesday's other statewide races in Pennsylvania are for attorney general, auditor general, treasurer

Tuesday's election includes statewide races in Pennsylvania for attorney general, auditor general and treasurer. The politicians holding these offices serve four years and are limited to two terms. The races for auditor general and treasurer include Republican incumbents, while the candidates in the attorney general election are all new to the office.

Polls in Pennsylvania close at 8 p.m. and results will be posted and updated below as they become available:

Pa. attorney general: Dave Sunday vs. Eugene DePasquale

The Pennsylvania attorney general is the state's top prosecutor, handling an array of investigations in addition to legal advocacy on behalf of the public in areas such as consumer protection, health care and civil rights. Republican Dave Sunday and Democrat Eugene DePasquale are running for the role after earning their parties' nominations in the primary election. The current AG, Democrat Michelle Henry, was appointed to replace Josh Shapiro after he won the 2022 governor's race. She decided not to run for reelection.

If the table below is not displaying correctly, you can view the election results here.





Pa. auditor general: Timothy DeFoor vs. Malcolm Kenyatta

The Pennsylvania auditor general is the state's financial watchdog and is responsible for monitoring spending on programs, analyzing inefficiencies and identifying government fraud. Theincumbent auditor general is Republican Timothy DeFoor. He is running for reelection against Democrat Malcolm Kenyatta, a member of the Pennsylvania House representing the 181st District in Philadelphia.

If the table below is not displaying correctly, you can view the election results here.





Pa. treasurer: Stacy Garrity vs. Erin McClelland

The Pennsylvania state treasurer is in charge of the office responsible for receiving and depositing state revenue, managing Pennsylvania's investments and overseeing the finances of state agencies. The incumbent treasurer is Republican Stacy Garrity, who is wrapping up her first term in the role. She is running for reelection against Democrat Erin McClelland.

If the table below is not displaying correctly, you can view the election results here.



