Erin McClelland defeats state Rep. Ryan Bizzarro in Democratic primary for Pa. treasurer

Allegheny County native Erin McClelland will be the Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania treasurer after winning Tuesday's primary election.

McClelland defeated state Rep. Ryan Bizzarro, who has represented Erie since 2013. The Associated Press called the race at 10:11 p.m. Tuesday – about three hours after polls had closed. As of Wednesday morning, she had received about 54% of the vote, but all results are considered unofficial until certified by election officials.

McClelland will face the incumbent, Republican Stacy Garrity, in November's general election. Garrity ran unopposed in the Republican primary. The state treasurer oversees and safeguards the state's funding.

McClelland has never held elected office, but previously ran for Congress in 2014 and 2016, losing both times to Republican Keith Rothfus, who represented Pennsylvania's 12th district from 2013 to 2019.

Since 2015, McClelland has worked as a project manager at the Allegheny County Department of Human Services, redesigning its employee performance management system and working to eliminate systemic bias, among other responsibilities. She previously spent 15 years as a substance abuse and mental health counselor, and has designed recovery programs. She also has run a small business.

On the campaign trail, McClelland has been critical of a bill to create a state-sponsored "Keystone Saves" retirement program, saying it is flawed and prone to fraud. She has accused Garrity of duping House Democrats, including Bizzarro, into voting for it.