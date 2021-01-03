Pa. House member dies just weeks after testing positive for COVID-19

Pennsylvania House Rep. Mike Reese passed away on Saturday at the age of 42 following an apparent brain aneurysm, just weeks after contracting the coronavirus.

The Republican state representative "died peacefully with his family by his side" at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg, Westmoreland County, according to a statement released on his Facebook page.

Reese, who represented the 59th Legislative District in Harrisburg, was first elected to the Pa. House in 2008. His district consisted of both Westmoreland and Somerset counties.

Reese, who is survived by his wife and three children, served as secretary of the Pa. House Republican Caucus during the previous legislative session. He was elected as the GOP caucus chairman for the 2020-21 legislative session.

“On behalf of the entire House Republican Caucus, I extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of Rep. Mike Reese," Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff said. “More than a friend to all of us, and one of our caucus leaders, Mike was a devoted husband and father. His wife, three young children and extended family are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

“I have known Mike since he took office in 2009 and have been proud to witness his many legislative accomplishments, especially his tireless work on behalf of Pennsylvania’s students and families," Benninghoff continued. "Mike was a model legislator who thoughtfully put his constituents first. His spirit, presence and counsel will be sorely missed.”

Rep. Mike Reese (R-Westmoreland/Somerset), who served the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus as caucus secretary in... Posted by PA State Rep. Mike Reese on Saturday, January 2, 2021

Reese's death comes just weeks after he announced on Dec. 7 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had been quarantining at the time with mild symptoms that he said were "subsiding." He also said that he was "feeling better as each day passes."

Originally from Mount Pleasant Township in Westmoreland County, Reese worked in higher education before entering politics. He attended Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.