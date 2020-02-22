A Pennsylvania school district ran out of paper for 2020 in February

A tweet from a school counselor at Sto-Rox Elementary alerted that her district had already run out of an essential school supply for the year by Valentines Day: paper.

The counselor Katie Couch tweeted Feb. 14 because she knew that the paper wasn't going to come from Sto-Rox School District, one of Pennsylvania's lower income districts. Couch called on local businesses, asking for donations.

Lucky for the students at Sto-Rox Elementary, donations were sent as soon as a two days later, reported the Tribune Review. Much of that was a direct result of Couch's tweet, which was retweeted over 500 times and gathered responses from many willing to help.

The shortage resulted from what the district superintendent called "a conservative spending budget," but still came as a surprise to them.



However, stark differences in funding for lower-income districts like Sto-Rox is already such an issue that it is the center of lawsuit that is set to take place this summer.

The Sto-Rox school district serves around 1,400 students in Stowe and McKees Rocks, cities where more than 25% of households are below the poverty level.

If you are interested in donating paper to Sto-Rox, you purchase items on their Amazon wishlist. You can also call them at 412-771-3213.

