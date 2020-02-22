More News:

February 22, 2020

A Pennsylvania school district ran out of paper for 2020 in February

The Pittsburgh-area district's budget lead them to run low on supplies, but a tweet quickly sent supporters their way

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
School Funding Donations
Sto-Rox Paper Shortage Google/Street View

The Sto-Rox school district serves around 1,400 students in McKees Rocks and Stowe, cities where more than 25% of households are below the poverty level. Stark differences in funding for lower-income districts like Sto-Rox is already such an issue that it is the center of lawsuit that is set to take place this summer.

A tweet from a school counselor at Sto-Rox Elementary alerted that her district had already run out of an essential school supply for the year by Valentines Day: paper. 

The counselor Katie Couch tweeted Feb. 14 because she knew that the paper wasn't going to come from Sto-Rox School District, one of Pennsylvania's lower income districts. Couch called on local businesses, asking for donations. 

Lucky for the students at Sto-Rox Elementary, donations were sent as soon as a two days later, reported the Tribune Review. Much of that was a direct result of Couch's tweet, which was retweeted over 500 times and gathered responses from many willing to help. 

The shortage resulted from what the district superintendent called "a conservative spending budget," but still came as a surprise to them. 

However, stark differences in funding for lower-income districts like Sto-Rox is already such an issue that it is the center of lawsuit that is set to take place this summer. 

The Sto-Rox school district serves around 1,400 students in Stowe and McKees Rocks, cities where more than 25% of households are below the poverty level. 

If you are interested in donating paper to Sto-Rox, you purchase items on their Amazon wishlist. You can also call them at 412-771-3213.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more School Funding Donations Pennsylvania Papers Charity Students Teachers

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Alshon Jeffery drama continues, ideal free agent fits for Eagles and more
125_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Alshon_Jeffery_sad_angry_KateFrese.jpg

Government

Philly expanding street sweeping program to new neighborhoods
Street sweeping philadelphia neighborhoods

Health Stories

Musician plays violin while undergoing brain surgery at King's College Hospital
Brain tumor craniotomy violinist

Eagles

Former Eagles scout Daniel Jeremiah discusses potential Philly wide receivers and corners
022220DanielJeremiah

Food & Drink

LaCroix named best brunch spot in Pennsylvania by The Daily Meal
LaCroix Rittenhouse Daily Meal

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Feb. 21-23
Mummers string bands

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved