PSPCA rescues over 170 dogs from Monroe County home

The Pennsylvania SPCA's Animal Law Enforcement team rescued a variety of animals, including 170 dogs, from a home in Monroe County on Friday.

PSPCA officers were called to investigate the property, located in Effort, by the Pennsylvania Bureau of Dog Law, after a person in the home passed away and the coroner's office found a large number of dogs at the property that seemed to be living in unsanitary conditions.



The PSPCA team initially reported finding 70 dogs, but subsequent searches uncovered 170 dogs and puppies — many of which are Jack Russell Terrier mixes — as well as 12 cats, two chickens, two peacocks, two guinea pigs, three finches, four rabbits, one dove and one parakeet.

All of the animals were surrendered to the PSPCA and transported to PSPCA sites in Philadelphia, Chester and Lancaster counties, where they will undergo forensic examinations to collect evidence for potential cruelty or neglect charges.



"While no harm may have been intended in this case, the owners of the animals rescued were clearly overwhelmed," Julie Klim, CEO of PSPCA, said in a release. "Though the circumstances of this rescue were tragic in nature, we are grateful that these animals were safely removed from their poor living conditions. We encourage anyone looking to adopt a small dog to consider adopting one of these or any of those currently in our shelters."



The dogs and cats are expected to become available for adoption soon at PSPCA's Philly facility (350 E. Erie Ave), which is currently at capacity and seeking adopters for many dogs, as well as the PSPCA Lancaster Center (848 S. Prince St, Lancaster) and Main Line Animal Rescue (1149 Pike Springs Rd, Chester Springs).

The investigation into animal cruelty and neglect is ongoing, according to the PSPCA. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the PSPCA's Cruelty Hotline at 866-601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously. Potential adopters can visit the PSPCA website for more information.