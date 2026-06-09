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June 09, 2026

More than 75 vendors will fill Headhouse Square for a vintage flea market this weekend

The June 13 event will stretch along two blocks of South 2nd Street near Headhouse Square with antiques, vinyl records, clothing, furniture and collectibles.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Flea Market Vintage
Phila Flea Markets - Headhouse Square Provided Courtesy/Phila Flea Markets

Shoppers browse vintage clothing, antiques, collectibles and home goods during a Phila Flea Market event. More than 75 vendors are expected at Headhouse Square on June 13.

Shoppers looking for vintage finds can browse more than 75 vendors at a large outdoor flea market in Headhouse Square on Saturday, June 13.

The market will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. along the 400 and 500 blocks of South 2nd Street from Pine Street to South Street. Organizers say the event will cover two blocks, making it twice the size of the market's typical footprint.

Vendors will sell a wide range of vintage and antique items, including furniture, jewelry, clothing, vinyl records, collectibles and home décor.

The event is organized by Phila Flea Markets, which has operated flea markets in Philadelphia neighborhoods since 1985. The group hosts outdoor vintage markets throughout Center City from spring through fall.

The market is free to attend and will be held rain or shine.

Headhouse Square Vintage & Antique Flea Market

Saturday, June 13 | 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. 
Headhouse Square
400 South 2nd St.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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