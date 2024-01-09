More Events:

January 09, 2024

Philadelphia Auto Show to exhibit Aston Martins, new electric vehicles and Doc Brown's DeLorean

The annual gathering of gearheads returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center this weekend

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Cars
2024 Philadelphia Auto Show Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

See luxury, classic and electric vehicles at the 2024 Philadelphia Auto Show, running for nine days in Chinatown.

The Philadelphia Auto Show is motoring into town this weekend for another expo of classic cars, brand new electric vehicles and custom jobs from nearby residents.

Opening at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Saturday at 10 a.m., the annual showcase of coupes and crossovers will run through the following Sunday. But visitors can get an advance preview Friday night at the Black Tie Tailgate, which benefits the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

RELATED: 'Dancing With the Stars' tour stops in Atlantic City this month with latest champs as guest performer

The 2024 expo will once again showcase new models from top manufacturers like Volkswagen, Lexus, Chevrolet, Buick and Corvette — including several EVs, which attendees can take for a spin (with a driver) along the 60,000-square-foot indoor e-track. Toyota models will be available for test-drives along an outdoor course that starts at Arch Street, just outside the convention center.

Other attractions include an indoor custom car show featuring more than 30 personally owned and remodeled vehicles from local gearheads and a selection of luxury cars from Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce and Lamborghini. Vehicles from Hollywood blockbusters also will be on display, including the 1981 DeLorean featured in "Back to the Future" and the 1995 Volkswagen Jetta seen in "The Fast and the Furious."

Admission starts at $20 for adults and teens and $12 for kids ages 7-12. Children ages 6 and under are admitted for free with a ticketed adult. The swanky black tie preview costs $325.

2024 Philadelphia Auto Show

Saturday, Jan. 13 to Sunday, Jan. 21
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch St. Philadelphia, PA 19107

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Cars Philadelphia Pennsylvania Convention Center Electric Cars Expos Vehicles Philadelphia Auto Show Electric Vehicles

Videos

Featured

Limited - Building Trades - Kelly and Ryan Ross

IBEW Local 98 and Building Trades announce The Superhero Project as charity partner for 2024 All Star Labor Classic
Limited - NJ State Police

Help protect those who serve and keep us safe

Just In

Must Read

Government

William Penn statue will not be removed from Philly's Welcome Park, NPS says
William Penn statue

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 and Building Trades announce The Superhero Project as charity partner for 2024 All Star Labor Classic
Limited - Building Trades - Kelly and Ryan Ross

Children's Health

Online racism can lead to PTSD symptoms among Black adolescents, study finds
Cyberbullying Mental Health Black Teens

Food & Drink

Bastia — a Mediterranean café coming to Fishtown in March — is a 'must-visit' in 2024, according to Bon Appétit
Bastia Clam Fishtown

Flyers

Flyers trade top prospect Cutter Gauthier to Ducks for Jamie Drysdale, 2025 second-round pick
Cutter-Gauthier-2022-NHL-Draft.jpg

Entertainment

'Dancing With the Stars' tour stops in Atlantic City this month with latest champs as guest performers
dancing with the stars tour atlantic city

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved