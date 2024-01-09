Philadelphia Auto Show to exhibit Aston Martins, new electric vehicles and Doc Brown's DeLorean

The Philadelphia Auto Show is motoring into town this weekend for another expo of classic cars, brand new electric vehicles and custom jobs from nearby residents.

Opening at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Saturday at 10 a.m., the annual showcase of coupes and crossovers will run through the following Sunday. But visitors can get an advance preview Friday night at the Black Tie Tailgate, which benefits the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The 2024 expo will once again showcase new models from top manufacturers like Volkswagen, Lexus, Chevrolet, Buick and Corvette — including several EVs, which attendees can take for a spin (with a driver) along the 60,000-square-foot indoor e-track. Toyota models will be available for test-drives along an outdoor course that starts at Arch Street, just outside the convention center.