January 06, 2026

The Philadelphia Auto Show returns in 2026 with test drives, custom cars and new models

The nine-day event will fill the Pennsylvania Convention Center with indoor ride-and-drives, Camp Jeep, Custom Alley and hundreds of vehicles to explore.

Fans of off-road driving can tackle steep inclines and uneven terrain at Camp Jeep.

The Philadelphia Auto Show returns to Center City for nine days of cars, trucks and electric vehicles, taking over the Pennsylvania Convention Center from Saturday, Jan. 31, through Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026.

The annual show fills multiple exhibit halls with hundreds of vehicles, from luxury sedans and rugged SUVs to electric models and concept cars. 

Several hands-on experiences run throughout the show as part of the show’s Ride & Drive program, which is included with admission. Visitors can take electric vehicles for a spin on the indoor e-Track, including a luxury-focused track featuring high-end electrified models, or head outside for a multi-brand ride-and-drive experience. Fans of off-road driving can also tackle steep inclines and uneven terrain at Camp Jeep's indoor obstacle course.

Car enthusiasts can also check out Custom Alley, a section of the show focused on custom builds and modified vehicles, with displays from local shops and car clubs mixed in. 

The week also includes themed nights and special events. The show gets an early start on Friday, Jan. 30, with the Black Tie Tailgate, a ticketed, black-tie preview event benefiting Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Tuesday, Feb. 3, features Technician Appreciation Night, running from 5 to 8 p.m. On Friday, Feb. 6, First Responders Night offers free admission all day for first responders with valid ID.

Daily hours vary, with weekend doors opening at 10 a.m. and weekday hours beginning at noon. The show wraps up on Sunday, Feb. 8, with doors closing at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults; $12 for children ages 7-12; and free for kids 6 and under with a ticketed adult. Seniors and military members with valid ID pay $15. Buying tickets in advance is recommended, as the on-site box office only accepts cash.

2026 Philadelphia Auto Show

Runs Jan. 31 - Feb. 8 
Pennsylvania Convention Center
12th & Arch Streets
Philadelphia, PA 19107

