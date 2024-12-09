Christmas Village vendors: For 15 years, John Murray has brought sweaters and jewelry from Ireland to Philly

Christmas Village has taken over LOVE Park, bringing along merchandise from around the world. The international inventory includes a shop full of goods imported from Ireland.

The Irish Shop, run by John Murray, has been a staple at the Christmas Village for more than a decade. Murray, who lives in Center City, sells wool sweaters, caps, hats, scarves, necklaces and rings. His store can be found at booth No. 77 near the LOVE sculpture. It's also right next to the Tibet Collection, a booth selling handmade jewelry from Nepal and is described by Murray as one of the best at the market.

Here's what else Murray said when we caught up with him on a chilly afternoon last week outside his shop:

PHILLYVOICE: How long have you been doing this?

JOHN MURRAY: I've been at the Christmas Village for 15 years, and I've been doing this business for 30 years.

PV: How'd you get involved in this field?

MURRAY: I was part of QVC when it started up for 10 years, and I have a farm in Ireland. I just had a desire to be self-employed, and it led me to this.

PV: What's some of the top stuff you sell?

MURRAY: Everything is imported from Ireland. And this year I'm featuring sweaters for men and women, all different styles – older and modern, fashion forward. I go to Ireland the third week in January every year to a buying show in Dublin. (That is) when I put my order in for Christmas for the next year. So I'm kind of known now as the Irish shop in Philadelphia.

PV: What's your favorite part of being in the Christmas Village?

MURRAY: I've met so many people over the years, and this Christmas market has really turned into the tradition of Christmas for Philadelphia. It used to be Wanamaker's and the tree and all, and that's still really nice and everything. But I've seen families from when I first started, now those kids are bringing their kids, so it's kind of cool.

PV: Where can people find your merchandise when you're not here at the village?

MURRAY: My website is called PhillyIrishShop.com, but I do 38 festivals in 17 states around the country, and then I end at home here in Philly every year.