More News:

December 06, 2018

Philadelphia City Council passes fair workweek bill, $15 minimum wage bump

It's a big day for workers' rights in Philly

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
City Council Laws
12042018_philly_city_hall_TC Thom Carroll, File/PhillyVoice

Philadelphia City Hall.

Philadelphia City Council passed the “Fair Workweek” bill, designed to give the city’s 130,000 service industry workers regular and consistent hours, with a 14-3 vote Thursday.

The bill, which hones in on the scheduling of workweeks for employees, applies to large employers, or those with more than 250 employees, with at least 30 locations across the country or state. 

Introduced by Councilwoman Helen Gym this past summer, the fair workweek rules will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

Employers will be required to set schedules at least two weeks in advance; to offer hours to existing employees rather than hiring new employees at lower rates; and to pay employees when shifts are cancelled. It will also guarantee employees at least 11 hours of rest between shifts.

Thursday’s vote follows in the foot steps of other major cities across the country: New York enacted its fair workweek law in November of last year, and Seattle passed fair workweek legislation this September.

Philadelphia City Council also approved raising the minimum wage for city workers, and workers employed by contractors and subcontractors, to $15 by 2023.

The move was a big hit with plenty of Philadelphia residents:

Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney, who endorsed the bill this week, issued a statement following Thursday’s vote:

“I applaud members of City Council for their overwhelming approval today of two pieces of legislation that will help give working Philadelphians a chance to improve the quality of their family’s lives,” Kenney said. “The Fair Work Week and Minimum Wage bills will go a long way to ensuring that our hard-working residents have the dignity of stable employment and a steady schedule.”

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more City Council Laws Philadelphia Workers' rights Fair workweek Minimum Wage

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Live updates: Latest MLB trade rumors and Phillies free agency news, including J.A. Happ
120618_Happ_usat

Bars

For sale in Northern Liberties, The 700 club is a treasure of its era
The 700 club for sale

Holiday

Let Hearthside cook Feast of the Seven Fishes – so you can relax
Feast of the Seven Fishes at Hearthside

Fitness

Put 'em up: The boxing gym boom has landed in Philadelphia
CKO Center City

Sponsored

Safety Blitz with Malcolm Jenkins: Eagles' season comes down to Dallas game
120618_Malcolm-Jenkins_usat

Crime

Philly man goes on alleged crime spree an hour after being released from prison
Police lights arrests crime

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 112718 - 237-47-S-18th-St-10A

The Barclay. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Rittenhouse Square views, 2,338 SF. $7,750
Allan Domb - 112718 - 2031-Locust-St-602

The Carlyle. 2 bedrooms + den, 3 bathrooms, completely renovated. 1,367 SF. $2,950
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved