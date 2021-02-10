More News:

February 10, 2021

Mayor Kenney replaces Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day on Philly's city calendar

The 2021 list of municipal holidays also will include Juneteenth again, and there are plans to make it a permanent holiday

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Goverment Holidays
Indigenous Peoples' Day, Juneteenth Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Mayor Jim Kenney made changes to the city's holidays through an executive order as a part of a larger initiative to address racial inequity in the city following the Black Lives Matter demonstrations last summer.

Mayor Jim Kenney has signed an executive order changing the Columbus Day holiday to Indigenous People's Day on the city government calendar in a move that is part of a larger initiative to promote racial justice in Philadelphia.

The order also designates Juneteenth, a holiday that celebrates the emancipation of slaves in the United States, as a city holiday. 

These changes are a part of Philadelphia's Pathways to Reform, Transformation, and Reconciliation, a campaign that started in June amid the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that is intended to address racial inequality in the city. Other initiatives within Pathways include police reforms and public health awareness. 

The holiday changes will remain in place at least through Kenney's administration, the city said, though there will be opportunities in the future to make them permanent.

"We hope that for our employees and residents of color, this change is viewed as an acknowledgment of the centuries of institutional racism and marginalization that have been forced upon Black Americans, Indigenous people, and other communities of color," Kenney said.

Juneteenth occurs on June 19, and Indigenous People's Day will take place the same day Columbus Day has been traditionally observed, the second Monday of October. This year that falls on Oct. 11.

Christopher Columbus was an Italian explorer who's expedition landed Americas in 1492 and kickstarted centuries of transatlantic colonization. Columbus enslaved Indigenous people and used violence against them for their insubordination. They were also exposed to a host of new diseases that devastated populations.

The concept of Indigenous Peoples' Day was introduced in 1977 at a United Nations International Conference as a way to honor the first inhabitants of the Americas instead of Columbus. Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin are among the states that have changed the holiday's name. Last October, Washington, D.C., passed a temporary resolution it plans to make permanent to adopt the name Indigenous Peoples' Day.

In August, Philadelphia covered the statue of Christopher Columbus in South Philly's Marconi Plaza, and there are plans to remove it entirely.

In 2020, Kenney first designated Juneteenth as a city government holiday through an executive order that expired this year. His administration plans to make the holiday a permanent part of the calendar during the upcoming collective bargaining agreements with the city's four municipal worker unions, Lauren Cox, a mayor's office spokesperson, said.

In the meantime, Kenney's latest executive order ensures the holiday is recognized in 2021.

The city released its six month update to its Pathways to Reform, Transformation, and Reconciliation last week, which focused on four goals: police reform and public safety, economic recovery, community engagement, and public health.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Goverment Holidays Philadelphia Native Americans Black Lives Matter Jim Kenney

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Pros/cons of trading Wentz, his preferred destination and who's to blame
2_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

Mental Health

People with dementia far more likely to die of COVID-19, large study finds
Dementia COVID-19 risk study

Weather

More snowfall forecasted across Philly region this week
Philadelphia weather forecast

Eagles

Inside the downfall that led to Carson Wentz’s likely exit from Eagles
112_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

Soul Food Cafe, Ms. Tootsie's temporarily close as restaurants regroup following KeVen Parker's death
KeVen Parker Philly restaurants

Food & Drink

Independence Beer Garden becomes The Cabin this winter
The Cabin at Independence Beer Garden

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Warwick Unit 1504

FOR SALE! The Warwick: Beautifully appointed and spacious 3 bed, 3 bath showcasing 270 degree city views. Features light-filled rooms, coffered ceilings and city views to the north, south and east.1,878 sqft | $1,075,000
Limited - Allan Domb - The Carlyle Unit 602

FOR RENT! The Carlyle: 2 bed, 3 bath offering old world charm with modern finishes and large windows. Kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets, gray quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a tile floor. 1,367 sqft | $2,890/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved