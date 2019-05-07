Eagles' Lane Johnson ends feud with new teammate Zach Brown

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is one of the team's most vocal trash talkers, whether he's targeting the New England Patriots, Donovan McNabb or even a guy who will now be joining him in midnight green.

Last week, when the Eagles signed linebacker Zach Brown, few would have recalled that he and Johnson had a war of words before the start of the 2017 season.

Johnson, writing for The Players Tribune, guaranteed an opening day victory against division rival Washington.

"Let me tell you what’s going to happen in a couple of weeks: This team is going to go down to D.C. and whup some ass against the Redskins," Johnson wrote. "We’re going to surprise some people."

At the time, Zach Brown was getting ready to play his first game with Washington. He took offense to Johnson's guarantee and called him out on his previous PED suspension.

The Eagles went on to beat Washington 30-17, the first victory in a 13-3 season that brought Philadelphia its first-ever Super Bowl title. Johnson got the last laugh.

On Monday, Johnson settled the score with his new teammate.

Brown isn't hung up on it, either.

Naturally, the Eagles will open their season Sept. 8 against Washington at Lincoln Financial Field. That will be a reunion for both Brown and former Washington receiver DeSean Jackson. The latter has never written for The Players Tribune, so if there's a guarantee coming this year, the time would be appropriate for No. 10 to share a message with his former team.