Contest looks for Pa. artists to design Philly's poster for 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup will put an international spotlight on Philadelphia, with six soccer matches being played at Lincoln Financial Field. Organizers want to commemorate the monumental occasion with a poster by a local artist.

Philadelphia Soccer 2026, the nonprofit tasked with planning and executing the World Cup here, is hosting a contest to find a Pennsylvania artist to design Philly's host city poster. The organization will be accepting submissions through Friday, Oct. 4.



Since the first World Cup in 1930, FIFA has designed an official poster for each tournament. For the 2026 iteration, each of the 16 host cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico have been tasked with debuting their own World Cup posters.

Philadelphia Soccer 2026 has launched an open call, and artists can submit a link to their portfolio or shared folder with up to 10 examples of their best work. To be eligible for the contest, the entrant must be a Pennsylvania resident and at least 18 years old, or have parents' written permission. The contest will not accept AI-generated art, and the original designs must be ready for digital reproduction.

From there, the nonprofit will choose 10 artists to move forward in the contest. They will each receive $1,000 stipends and will be tasked with bringing their vision for a Philly host city poster to life. A panel of judges will narrow it down to three artists, who will each receive an extra $2,500. FIFA will make the final selection, and the winner will get an additional $7,500.

"Designing a FIFA World Cup poster is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and to be able to put such a personal touch on our poster, given the vibrant arts and culture community in our Commonwealth, is an opportunity we embrace," Meg Kane, CEO of Philadelphia Soccer 2026, said in a release. "We are confident that Pennsylvania’s artists and designers will rise to this occasion, delivering a level of creativity that will shine on the world’s stage."

The 2026 World Cup will run from June 11 to July 19. Philadelphia's matches will include five during the group stage of the tournament — on June 14, 19, 22, 25, 27 — and one during the Round of 16 on July 4. Summer 2026 will be a busy one in the city. That knockout stage game on July 4 will coincide with Philly's celebration of the nation's 250th anniversary. Around the same time that July, Citizens Bank Park will host MLB's All-Star Game.