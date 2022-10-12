More Culture:

October 12, 2022

Journey through Philly's suburbs in new Monopoly game that pays homage to the Main Line

The themed board, released on Tuesday, features recognizable landmarks like universities, train stations and parks

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Lifestyle Board Games
Monopoly Main Line board game Courtesy of/Hasbro

"Monopoly Main Line Edition," a special edition of the board game that features top attractions and landmarks from parts of Montgomery County, went on sale Tuesday through major online retailers and local businesses.

Game enthusiasts can now experience the Main Line without having to sit in Lancaster Avenue traffic thanks to a new Monopoly board that highlights the Philadelphia suburbs.

"Monopoly Main Line Edition" was released Tuesday through a collaboration between Hasbro and game company Top Trumps USA. Available through online retailers and local businesses, it pays homage to the area by featuring attractions and landmarks from parts of Montgomery County. 

MORE: Netflix series 'Unsolved Mysteries' to feature case of South Jersey teen's suspicious death

The Atlantic City-themed squares of the classic board game, along with the Community Chest and Chance playing cards, have all received a Main Line makeover. The four corners and game pieces remain the same as the original version.

In February and March, residents were asked to nominate locations they wanted to see featured. Based on public input and advertising fees for the businesses selected, the following are included in the game:

Sites, Gardens and Things To Do: Bryn Mawr Film Institute, Treehouse World, General Anthony Wayne Monument, Cornerstone, Belmont Plateau, Nick Filet, Chanticleer Garden, Jenkins Arboretum & Gardens, Fenimore Wood Park, Dixon Meadow, Saunders Woods Preserve, Franklin Square, Stoneleigh: A Natural Garden

Universities and Colleges: Villanova University, Bryn Mawr College, Haverford College, Harcum College

News Outlets: Main Line Today

Nonprofits: The Saturday Club

Retailers: Ricciardi Brothers, Inc., Rossi Shoe Service

Transportation Hubs: Ardmore Train Station, Glen Mills Train Station, Villanova Train Station

Main Line Monopoly Game Board

“The Main Line is one of the jewels of Montgomery County – we couldn’t be happier to see this new Monopoly game revealed for all to purchase,” Ryan Rosenbaum, executive director of the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, said. “We are extraordinarily proud that the Main Line is now 'on the Monopoly map’ and will highlight the landmarks and places that have become treasured destinations of the people of our county and surrounding counties."

Interested players can purchase the game online on Amazon, CVS or the Top Trumps website. It's also available in Main Line stores, including Main Point Books, My Kids Korner, Valley Forge Flowers, Big Smile Toys and Hardware Center, 21 Pips, Kids 'n Kribs, Kandy Kids, Gladwyne Pharmacy, Tepper Pharmacy, Shady Maple Farm Market, Generations, CVS, Giant Foods and Ace Hardware.

On Tuesday, a launch event for the board game was held at women's nonprofit The Saturday Club in Wayne. It included the Mr. Monopoly mascot, as well as business owners featured in the game.

Monopoly, which first hit shelves in 1935, is one of the most popular games in the world. It's played by more than 1 billion people in 114 countries, and can be enjoyed in 47 different languages.

Top Trumps partnered with Hasbro in 2020 to begin releasing city-specific versions of Monopoly. American towns and cities that have been featured so far include Brooklyn, Palm Springs, San Antonio and the Hamptons. A Pittsburgh version is also in the works.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Lifestyle Board Games Philadelphia Monopoly Main Line Suburbs Montgomery County Hasbro Pennsylvania Games

Videos

Featured

Limited - Camden County Made in Jersey Festival Main Image

Made in Jersey Festival to showcase the best of the Garden State
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Oksana Maslova & Serling Baca

Join Philadelphia Ballet for an enchanting story of happily ever after!

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Ex-Burlington City High School track star, 25, fatally shot in Trenton, police say
Daveigh Brooks Trenton Homicide

Sponsored

Inaugural Made in Jersey Festival to showcase the best of the Garden State
Limited - Camden County Made in Jersey Festival Main Image

Health News

Judge temporarily halts closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital
DCMH Crozer Health

Eagles

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Five matchups to watch
101222CooperRush

TV

'Jeopardy!' contestant from Jersey Shore rakes in over $220,000 during 7-game winning streak
Jeopardy winner Cris Pannullo Ocean City New Jersey

Parties

Cheer on the Phillies during playoff games this week at an Xfinity Live! watch party
Phillies playoffs watch party Xfinity Live

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved