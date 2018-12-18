More News:

December 18, 2018

Man in Strawberry Mansion fends off police with sword, weed whacker, flaming pillow

Somehow, no injuries were reported, Philly police say

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Swords
Police lights arrests crime Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

.

It sounds like a weapons stash in some deranged video game: A man in Strawberry Mansion was taken into custody late Monday night after keeping police at bay for hours with a sword, a weed whacker, and a flaming pillow, Philadelphia police said.

Officers were called to Strawberry Mansion around 8 p.m. Monday night, according to the Associated Press, thanks to a report of a male, high on narcotics, armed with a sword.

According to the AP, a stun gun failed to subdue the man, which is never a good sign. But the officers couldn’t have possibly known what would come next.

He threatened to cut off officers’ heads, tossed the weed whacker and flaming pillow at the cops and also tried to urinate on the officers, according to NBC 10.

The man eventually was taken into custody around midnight and at one point requested to visit the hospital, but he refused to drop the sword.

Incredibly, no injuries were reported, according to the AP.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Swords Strawberry Mansion Philadelphia Police Police Swords Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Carter Hart is ready for his Flyers debut — 'Tuesday night will be really special for me'
0918_Carter_Hart_USAT

Prevention

Here's how to avoid getting sick during your holiday flight
Airplane_interior_unsplash

Entertainment

Play games and be merry: Board games that won't grow resentment
Carroll - Thirsty Dice Cafe

Eagles

Another December to remember? How the Eagles can make the playoffs
121618_Foles-throw_usat

Holiday

15+ places to party on New Year's Eve in Philly
Champagne on New Year's Eve

Investigations

Food safety violations unearthed at Citizens Bank Park, the Linc and Wells Fargo Center
citizens bank park food

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 121018 - 241-S-6th-Street_1807

FOR SALE | Independence Place. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with balcony on Washington Square. 1,387 SF. $899,900.
Allan Domb - 121018 - 223-W-RittenhouseSq-818

FOR SALE | The Dorchester. Designer appointed 1 bedroom with balcony on Rittenhouse Square. 609 SF. $299,900.
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved