Delco hazmat team called to Wawa dairy plant following chemical spill

December 17, 2018
A spill of hazardous material at a Wawa dairy plant in Middletown, Delaware County, resulted in a hazmat team being called to the scene early Monday morning.
Around 2:45 a.m. crews responded to a reported acid spill in the back of the plant, Patch reported. The plant is located at 1300 block of West Baltimore Pike.
According to KYW, a 55-gallon drum began leaking cleaning solution. The chemical is typically used to clean the plant's containers through which milk is processed, and though a hazmat team and the police department appeared at the scene, the incident was described as a minor one.
A few hours after the leak broke out, the plant reported that the spill did not contaminate any food or products, nor did it cause an evacuation of the plant. No injuries were reported.
