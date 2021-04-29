Man charged in fatal shooting at Philadelphia Mills food court

One month after a man was fatally shot during an altercation inside the food court of the Philadelphia Mills mall, authorities have filed charges against the alleged shooter.

Gregory Smith, 21, of Northeast Philadelphia, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and related offenses in the March 29 death of 21-year-old Dominic Billa-Lewis, police said.

A fight broke out in the food court that afternoon and escalated into gunfire as witnesses reported hearing multiples shots inside the mall, which was placed on lockdown amid a search for the shooter.

A video posted on Instagram from a security camera at one of the food court shops shows portions of the fight that preceded the shooting.

Billa-Lewis, who was pronounced dead at the scene, suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Source/Philadelphia Police Gregory Smith

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner later said that Billa-Lewis was the step-son of a Philadelphia County homicide detective.

"I extend my deepest condolences to our detective, and to the loved ones of Mr. Billa. We are outraged over the violence that claimed the life of this young man," Krasner said. "Shopping malls, basketball courts, supermarkets and all spaces in our communities should be free of the threat of gun violence."

It's unclear whether the shooting was motivated by a disagreement that went beyond the altercation inside the mall.