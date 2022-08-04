Four shootings in five hours leave Philadelphia on track for deadliest year on record

Over the course of just five hours, six people were shot in the city on Thursday night.



Four were killed and two were injured in five separate incidents across various neighborhoods in North and Northeast Philadelphia.

This brought the city to 325 homicides for 2022 so far. That's more than the 322 recorded at this point in 2021, which was Philadelphia's deadliest year on record.

As of Thursday morning, police haven't announced any arrests related to the shootings.

Authorities say a passenger in a moving car shot the driver on the corner of Torresdale Avenue and Gillingham Street in Frankford around 10 p.m., CBS3 reported.

After the vehicle crashed into a pole, witnesses saw a passenger stumble out of the car and flee on foot. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A few minutes later, a 27-year-old man was shot in the face inside a home on the 2100 block of East Clearfield Street in Port Richmond, NBC10 reported. He was taken to the hospital where he's listed in critical condition.

This followed a deadly double shooting on the 3100 block of Rorer Street in Kensington around 9:30 p.m.

One man shot in the shoulder died from his injuries and another shot in the leg survived.

Investigators uncovered 16 shell casings from two different weapons near Lewis Elkins Elementary School.

Police believe another deadly shooting on the 2800 block of North Taney Street was a case of self defense, 6ABC reported.

They say a 27-year-old approached another man with a gun around 6 p.m.

The other man had his own firearm and shot the 27-year-old several times in the chest. He later died at a hospital.

The surviving shooter had a license to carry and is cooperating with police.

About an hour later, police found a 28-year-old man shot multiple times in the head and back on the 200 block of Zeralda Street in Germantown. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

City officials addressed the gun violence crisis on Wednesday.

"People are concerned," Mayor Jim Kenney said. "We’re working at our best to get the guns off the street, to intercede in potential violent situations, to make sure that we have the investment when it comes to violence prevention."

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said that there's usually an uptick in violent crime during July due to the hot weather.

With more people spending time outside and with other people, there are more opportunities for social interactions to go awry. High temperatures can make people more irritable.

While Outlaw said the police are working hard to keep the city safe, they can't do it alone.

"There has to be a continued acknowledgement that it’s far more than just any one entity in this comprehensive violent crime fighting strategy," she said.