More Events:

December 12, 2018

Sculpture installation coming to top of Philadelphia Museum of Art's steps

Look for 'Stand' by British artist Antony Gormley in the new year

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Art
"STAND" by Antony Gormley at Philadelphia Museum of Art Courtesy of /the artist, Antony Gormley, and Sean Kelly Gallery

"STAND" by Antony Gormley, 2018. Digital rendering of installation view, Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Beginning Thursday, Jan. 24, look for ten massive sculptures at the Philadelphia Museum of Art's east terrace, aka the top of the Rocky Steps.

"Stand," an installation by British artist Sir Antony Gormley, will be on view outside the museum through the early summer. Part of Gormley's "Blockworks" series, each sculpture of piled blocks is cast-iron and about 10-feet tall.

RELATED: Sip warm cocktails by the fire at this rooftop bar overlooking the Parkway | First Center City District Restaurant Week of 2019 to last 13 days

Gormley – a well-known name in the art world – visited the Philadelphia Museum of Art in 2013, and according to a press release was "taken by the aesthetic and social significance of its setting." He then began discussing with the museum's director the possibility of an installation there.

Gormley has had numerous solo exhibits in notable places like the National Portrait Gallery in London, England (2016), and the Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy (2015).

He won the Turner Prize in 1994, has been a member of the Royal Academy of Arts since 2003 and was knighted in 2014.

Discussing "Stand" Gormley stated, "Like standing stones, these works are markers in space, but I would also like them to engage the viewer’s time."

"This is an exciting opportunity to see what sculpture can make us think and feel. What can it do to and for us?" 

"Stand"

Thursday, Jan. 24, through Sunday, June 16
Outside Philadelphia Museum of Art
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Art Philadelphia Philadelphia Museum of Art

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Carson Wentz has a back injury, report says he's out Sunday vs. Rams
121218CarsonWentz

Celebrities

Bam Margera is having a giant house party in West Chester tomorrow and you're invited
bam margera newspaper

Alternative Medicine

Hemp stocking stuffers: your guide to CBD this holiday season
anthology wellness nolibs cbd oil

MLB

Las Vegas billboards call for Bryce Harper, Manny Machado to sign with Phillies
Vegas Harper Machado

Investigations

West Chester professor, missing since Thanksgiving, found dead in Ohio
Dr. Thomas Short Jr.

Holiday

Zahav teams up with WHYY for this year's 'A Very Jewish Christmas'
Fortune cookies

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 121018 - 241-S-6th-Street_1807

FOR SALE | Independence Place. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with balcony on Washington Square. 1,387 SF. $899,900.
Allan Domb - 121018 - 223-W-RittenhouseSq-818

FOR SALE | The Dorchester. Designer appointed 1 bedroom with balcony on Rittenhouse Square. 609 SF. $299,900.
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved